Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice

What is going on in Jersey? And will the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey give us the full story? The behind the scenes dynamics between the Garden State women have been a lot to keep track of, and it all centers on Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

It’s been a hot second since Dina Manzo graced the Bravo screen. Last we saw Dina she was stroking her Frito-scented cat, Grandma Wrinkles. I’m sure that’s not the literal last time we saw her, but it’s how she lives in my mind. Anyways.

Dina has been mixing it up with the Housewives again. She was set to stand up as a bridesmaid next to Teresa on her big day with Luis, but things went left and Dina bailed in the final hour. Reports indicate the rift between Dina and Teresa was over Louie and Dave Cantin.

On the day of Tre’s wedding, Dina posted some cryptic quotes to her Instagram. One read, “The more you let go, the more your point of attraction elevates. The more your point of attraction elevates, the more your experiences align with your most deeply rooted desires.” The quote continued, “In other words, the more you heal, the more you live. There is no more important work you can do, than the work you’re doing for yourself in this journey.”

Dina then posted another Hobby Lobby-style message that read, “Please, I hope you have the courage to move forward. I hope you have the courage to walk away with grace.” Buzz kill!

There is one Giudice event Dina is willing to celebrate, though. In honor of Audriana Giudice’s thirteenth birthday, Dina made a post on her Instagram to celebrate her precious goddaughter. D shared a picture of herself with Audriana and wrote, “Sweet beautiful Audriana turns 13 today! You’re such a wonderful blessing. Keep shining your gorgeous talented light.”

Dina’s post caught likes from Milania Giudice, Gia Giudice, and Margaret Josephs. Joe Giudice liked the pic and wrote “beautiful” in the comment section. Teresa even commented on the post with a bunch of heart emojis! Maybe things are looking up between these two? We know the Jersey women live for their babies.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]