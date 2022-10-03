Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

My DVR runneth over! This week, my favorite watches are almost all on Wednesday. Real Housewives is firmly in top tier territory thanks to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And my streaming services are looking like they are worth every penny, at least for now. So here’s what I’m watching this week.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Last week’s episode of RHOBH was one of the most riveting in Real Housewives history. The ladies are back from Aspen and the fall out from Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown continues. Everyone on the cast is talking about it. In fact, Lisa Rinna won’t shut up about it. Kyle Richards, who will never miss an opportunity to throw her sisters under the bus, bamboozled Kathy into also facing off against Rinna. In a surprise move, Kathy was accountable for whatever Lisa said and apologized multiple times. Rinna remained unsatisfied, happy to beat a dead horse.

This week’s episode promises more of Erika Jayne’s villainous attempts to take the heat off herself. And it’s the finale! Which Kathy did not attend, further fueling the rumors about her (again, alleged) misdeeds. And Kyle might finally turn on Rinna for making her uncomfy with Kathy. But something tells me Kyle won’t stay mad for long. She knows she needs Rinna and unless Rinna gets the boot, the cast is going to continue to enable her.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Ok, wow! I don’t know if I was all hopped up from RHOBH, but the RHOSLC premiere was so dramatic. The first few minutes was an intro for the ages. Producers flashed back to Jen Shah bragging about how much money she makes. They show Heather Gay and Whitney Rose singing each other’s praises. Ditto for Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. Of course we all know that it all goes to shit this season. So Bravo is really setting this up beautifully. Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – The Challenge: Untold History

I love love love The Challenge and have watched every single season since the show’s inception. So I was thrilled to see MTV create a series looking back over the years. The first four episodes documents how The Challenge started, how it became popular and a look at our favorite underdogs. The last episode, number 4, talked about the series’ GOATs. For those of you wondering, that means Greatest Of All Time.

Of course, the assembled cast of current and former Challengers all had different answers to who was the best of the best. But regardless of who tops your list, it was a fun ride to revisit those who dominated the game. This week’s episode , aptly titled “Love Is Not A Game,” will focus on the relationships that came from the show. And I think we can all agree that the love between CT Tamburello and Diem Brown will be a look back that gives us goosebumps.

Watch on MTV at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription.

Wednesday – Prince Andrew: Banished

As much as it pains me to say, I am fascinated with the royal family. And while they have spent their modern day rule trying to protect their damaged reputation for decades now, Prince Andrew blew that to smithereens. This documentary examines the accusations against Prince Andrew. One of the central ones being his friendship with convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The series provides interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Prince Andrew’s social circle. Not to mention the legal team that brought this all to light. He might have been the Queen’s favorite but the public has now shunned him, which is exactly what he deserves. I love a justified take down and this series promises to expose this disgraced royal’s fall from the grace. But did he ever have it to begin with?

Stream on Peacock October 5th.

Streaming – Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga

This 3 part Netflix docuseries tells the story of how a Reddit group and TikTok movement went up against Wall Street. In January of 2021, small time retail investors banded together to purchase an influx of stock in GameStop, a failing gaming retailer. The hedge funds that typically dominate Wall Street were caught off guard and out numbered, resulting in them being big mad. Why? Because the little guy dared to manipulate the market to their advantage, which is something Wall Street has done for decades.

Eat The Rich talks to a few Reddit users behind the movement, which the Washington Post described as “completely driven by influencer culture.” One influencer, Matt Kohrs, explained, “The sentiment was exactly one of revenge. Not only did people make money on the ride up, but finally, we made hedge fund Wall Street pay.” Another noted, “A lot of these people that bought GameStop stock, they watched their parents’ whole savings or retirement funds just go to nothing basically, ’cause of the subprime mortgages. So it’s like, getting back at the hedge funds.”

Watch on Netflix now.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]