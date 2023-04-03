Here’s The Reality Television I’m Watching This Week

Welcome back to another round of What I’m Watching This Week. Or as I like to call it, a guide to staying horizontal and disassociated from your own personal reality. If you can tear yourself away from TikTok long enough, you might just enjoy what Bravo, Netflix, and Peacock are giving us lately.

Streaming – Love is Blind

Yowza this show never misses. So far, eight episodes of Love is Blind Season 4 have been released. Things are taking place in Seattle, with couples coming from all over the Pacific Northwest. As a local to the area, I can confirm those dark wooden apartments are actually the best (Nick Lachey) money can buy around here. I can also confirm these nerds are a high-end display of what this city’s dating scene actually has to offer. At least watch this series for the scenery and Zack Goytowski’s singing.

Watch on Netflix now. New episodes released Friday.

Streaming – Married at First Sight

If you’re already into Love is Blind, then you’re going to love Married at First Sight. Season 16 is airing on Lifetime right now. But you could also binge all of Seasons 10, 11, and 12 on Netflix now. Personally, I haven’t been keeping up with this one, but I’ll be catching up this week. I am gripped by the blind marriage/love shows right now. Except, instead of a boy band frontman leading this series, there are actual doctors and psychological experts guiding the contestants of MAFS through the process.

Watch on Lifetime Wednesday at 8 ET. Or stream seasons 10, 11, or 12 on Netflix Now.

Monday – Summer House

Okay onto the real blind romance of the year. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. What in the babe has gotten into these two? Are you buying this love story? Am I a total monster for thinking it’s completely fake, even if the two lovers themselves don’t notice yet? Where is this new “fairy tale” romance going to leave Danielle Olivera and Kyle Cooke at the end of the day? Will Rad-House even have a reason to come back next year?

Watch on Bravo Monday at 8 PM ET.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Says She Suspected Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Affair Prior To The News Breaking

Wednesday – Vanderpump Rules

Obviously, I’m watching Vanderpump Rules this week. The crew is finally in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies. All eyes will be on Raquel Leviss, though. Much to Katie Maloney and Lala Kent’s chagrin. Last week Ariana Madix said she was excited to spend some quality time at the resort with the man she once swiped from Kristen Doute. Don’t miss this one! It’s sure to be a roaring dumpster fire.

Watch on Bravo Wednesday at 9 PM ET

Thursday – Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Thank ya baby Jesus for this franchise. I cannot get enough of watching Heather Gay be thrown under the bus for her loyalty to Jen Shah by the Housewives guild. I’m also loving the Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams arc. And please don’t forget Marysol Patton and her sudden yet deeply concerning stomach ulcer. We have a lot to check up on.

Stream on Peacock now. New episodes released Thursday.

TELL US – WHAT OTHER REALITY SHOWS ARE YOU WATCHING THIS WEEK? DO YOU PREFER LOVE IS BLIND OR MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT?

[Photo by: Mark Rogers/PEACOCK]