Kim Kardashian Is Selling A $129 Concrete Garbage Can That Weighs 8 Pounds

At this point in the pop culture zeitgeist, I’m convinced that The Kardashians cannot do anything that would truly shock me. Well, unless they donated the majority of their wealth, started only flying commercial, and fessed up about their ever-changing bodies. Otherwise, their tendency for the ridiculous has become normal to me. It’s fascinating to watch their nonsense unfold on Keeping Up With The Kardashians 2.0. However, no matter how many “cancellations,” relationship scandals, and bad PR moves they make, the Kardashians are like cockroaches. They will never be destroyed.

It’s why I barely batted an eyelash when Kim Kardashian recently announced yet another unnecessary business venture. Single Kim is addicted to adding sections to her resume, clearly. It must be that Kris Jenner gene. Anyway, according to Page Six, Kim is venturing into home decor. If you’ve ever seen the home she designed with Kanye West that resembles a museum, you can likely imagine where this is going.

Kim’s line of Skkn by Kim home decor features five items made out of pure concrete. They look like random pieces you would find around Kimye’s old stomping grounds. Remember their bathroom sink that broke the internet? It still gives me chills. Kim is selling a garbage can, a vanity tray, a tissue box, a canister, and a round container. As you might expect, the price tag along with the interesting design choice has the internet talking. Or rather, screaming into the void.

Kim is selling the solid concrete garbage can for $129. I wish I was joking. You can give yourself the most expensive stubbed toe of all time if you accidentally bump into this trash can. No seriously, it weighs a whopping 8 pounds. The other price tags are just as ridiculous, with Kim selling the tissue box for $89 and the other three items for around $65 apiece. If for some godforsaken reason you need the whole collection for your house, there’s a bundle for more than $350. First, you’ll pay an arm and a leg for these unfinished-looking bathroom items. Secondly, you will hate your life trying to clean them because it sounds almost too complicated to damage the pieces based on the care instructions. What was the reason, Kim?? WHAT WAS THE REASON???

I do have to say Kim’s latest internet-breaking business is a good distraction from the Kanye of it all at the moment. Kim’s home decor is another moment that will come and go as quickly as her relationship with Pete Davidson. At least, for a moment, it gives us all something ridiculous to shake our heads about and wonder where we all went wrong.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KIM KARDASHIANS BATHROOM DECOR COLLECTION? DO YOU THINK THE PIECES ARE WORTH THE PRICE TAG?

[Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty]