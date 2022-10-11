NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leakes Had A Stroke And A Heart Attack

NeNe Leakes has had a rough past couple of years. She’s moving on and healing after suffering the loss of her longtime husband Gregg Leakes. She also had a nasty exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. It got messy with a lawsuit against Bravo that has since been dismissed. It wasn’t the way we wanted to see the OG go out — NeNe deserves to be on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoffs and beyond based on her impact. Regardless, NeNe will always be the greatest Real Housewives star of all time and I’ll always be rooting for her.

Unfortunately, NeNe recently shared some even more distressing news that involves her family that has us keeping her in our thoughts. According to TMZ, NeNe and Gregg’s son Brentt Leakes recently had a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe posted a video explaining the situation that happened to her 23-year-old son a couple of weeks ago to set the story straight.

NeNe explained that doctors first thought it was either drug-related or a serious infection. She clarified that Brentt doesn’t do drugs or drink, and he was tested for HIV, but it’s unclear what caused it. Brentt is making a slow recovery and still struggling to speak after the emergency, but he is OK and getting better. NeNe asked for prayers from her fans for Brentt’s healing, and it’s clear that the situation with her son is very emotional for the RHOA alum. We can’t even imagine what NeNe has been going through, but we do know that her undeniable strength to be the rock for her family never wavers.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking to hear that NeNe’s family is suffering through another health emergency so recently following Gregg’s death after his longtime battle with cancer. Hopefully, the doctors will be able to determine the cause of Brentt’s stroke and heart attack so that he can make a full recovery. Our thoughts go out to Brentt, NeNe, and their loved ones while they heal from this scary situation.

[Photo Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage]