Bethenny Frankel Addresses Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Latest Feud

We know former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel loves to stay in the mix of what’s happening with some of our favorite Bravolebrities and this time is no different. She’s speaking out about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ latest feud.

If you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past four to five months, then you’re probably not aware of the drama that’s been going on between Kathy and RHOBH vet Lisa Rinna. Apparently, some intense fighting took place in Aspen while the ladies were there filming their final cast trip of the season. Based on the way Rinna dragged this out for months — you’d think Kathy’s alleged meltdown was something we’d be able to witness on the show. But of course, in true Beverly Hills fashion, it was glossed over, mentioned in parts, and we as fans are left to fill in the blank.

What we do know however is that things between Kathy and Kyle are not so great right now. And Bethenny has some things to say. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” she said to Us Weekly. “And Kathy and Kyle are sisters and they will be sisters and friends again. Getting in between them is a fool’s errand — that is where the messenger will get shot.”

Wise words, B. And I think you’re right. Yes, this is a show — and I live for the drama. However, family is family and in this case, I do think Kyle and Kathy will be able to move forward and make this right. At least I hope so. Kyle has been very vocal during her time on the show about the ups and downs she and her sister(s) have gone through both publicly and privately. They made a vow with each other to never let something so minute come in between them again and I’m hoping they stick to that promise.

“Kathy and Kyle … have no control over what comes out on that show [RHOBH] and therein lies the problem,” Bethenny added. “Anybody who goes on a reality show where someone is always winning and someone is always losing it just doesn’t seem like a recipe for success to join your family in that endeavor.”

This is something we’ve seen a lot lately with some of the Housewives. Remember “Bravo, Bravo, f–g Bravo”? Yeah, as much as I love Denise Richards and would like to see her back in the 90210 — you can’t strongarm production. Or the network. They control the story and they control what viewers get to see. Bethenny adds that doing a show like this with your sister creates the possibility of never-ending family drama. Just look at Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law. Fortunately for Kathy and Kyle, I think they are in a much better place than the Jersey ladies, and whatever went down in Aspen — they can come back from this. Make it right, guys! I’m hoping to see you two laughing it up and shopping for more Birkins during season 13.

[Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images]