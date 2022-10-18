Andy Cohen Thinks Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Reconcile; Says “Blood Is Blood”

The family drama taking place between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton has been brewing all season long and Andy Cohen has finally broken his silence.

During BravoCon 2022, Andy told People he “hopes” the duo will be able to work out their differences.

“Blood is blood,” he said when mentioning the sister’s ongoing drama.

Kyle and Kathy have been at it during the last few episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After being set up by Lisa Rinna — Kathy has been in the hot seat apologizing and trying to make amends with her sister and the rest of the cast based on her alleged meltdown that took place in Aspen.

While the cast was filming season 12, online reports started to circulate about Kathy’s alleged behavior and now that we’re finally seeing it play out, we’re a little lost. Sutton Stracke said Kathy was visibly upset because no one wanted to do a conga line with her and Teddi Mellencamp said it was because the DJ at a club they were at wouldn’t play a Michael Jackson song.

The truth… I guess we really won’t know unless Rinna comes with some actual receipts and hardcore proof in those manilla folders she brought to the reunion.

Although Kyle has been a mainstay on the show since it first aired 12 years ago, she wasn’t the only Richards girl holding a diamond. Kim Richards, an OG Beverly Hills Housewife was featured on the show for the first five seasons before leaving. Andy also touched on the possibility of Kim returning adding, “I hope so. I love Kim.”

I love Kim, too. I think most of the fans do. Seeing her back would be great for the show and great for the dynamics of the group. I think there are too many of the Fox Force whatever and not enough girls rolling with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton. Not that they need backup… I just want it to be even. And I think Kim would be the perfect addition to that.

In the sneak peeks for the reunion trailer, we see both a visibly upset Kyle and an even angrier Kathy. Kyle shed a few tears over the state of her relationship with her sister and Kathy had a few choice words for Rinna calling her “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Whew, buckle up RHOBH stans, the messy roller coaster ride is just getting started.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]