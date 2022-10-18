Lindsay Hubbard And Danielle Olivera Confirm Major Falling Out On Summer House Season 7

Even though Winter House just began airing its second season, it’s almost time for another round of summer fun in the Hamptons. It’s hard to believe that Summer House will soon embark on its seventh season. It’s made a major shift since the Wirkus Cirus of it all. Just look at Carl Radke’s transformation in less than a decade — it’s been quite a journey.

Summer House is in a weird era. Half of the cast are married, engaged, or pressuring their significant other to put a ring on it *cough cough* Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. Even though many of the OGs are at much more mature places in their lives, they still will cut loose and cause chaos every summer in the Hamptons. One of the most whirlwind Summer House romances has been between Carlito and Lindsay Hubbard. I mean, we saw them try dating many years ago and it ended horribly. However, a romantic spark at Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding quickly turned into a total lovefest. Lindsay even has a ring on her finger, and it’s mindboggling how quickly it all happened.

The most peculiar aspect of Carl and Lindsay’s relationship has been the radio silence from Danielle Olivera. Sure, she’s wished her so-called besties well, but something is off. These three amigos were attached at the hip. However, ever since Carl and Lindsay got more serious, Danielle seems to have distanced herself. We all know Lindsay is an acquired taste, but something major would have to have happened for this duo to split.

The Summer House besties were in the same room at BravoCon and were forced by fans to address the status of their friendship. They didn’t divulge much, teasing that we’ll see what happens during Season 7 of the show, according to Page Six. “I’ll just use the word ‘unfortunate,'” Danielle responded to fans questioning their breakup. Lindsay was quick to add “same” from the other side of the stage. Awkward.

Lindsay also teased a major shift in her friendship dynamics in the panel. “A lot happened this summer,” HubbHouse said. “You have to just get through it and hope on the other side of it, things will be good. I think that’s as political as I can put it.” Girls, why are you fighting? First, we have to deal with the sadness of not having Andrea Denver on our screens on a regular basis in the near future. Now, we have to see one of the strongest friendships on Bravo break up. Make it make sense, Andy Cohen.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK LINDSAY AND DANIELLE ARE FIGHTING? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL MAKE UP AND BE FRIENDS AGAIN BY THE END OF THE NEXT SEASON OF SUMMER HOUSE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]