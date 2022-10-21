Nicky Hilton Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Is “Mean-Spirited” And “Negative”

One thing the Hilton’s are gonna do… is have each other’s back and for that, I’m living!

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been one for the books. Drama, drama, and more drama with all of the ladies but especially with newcomer Kathy Hilton, her sister Kyle Richards, and RHOBH vet Lisa Rinna.

To sum this up, some intense drama went down while the ladies took their final cast trip to Aspen to wrap up the season. There, Kathy was tested and tested and eventually (allegedly) erupted while back at Kyle’s house while the rest of the ladies, minus Rinna, were still out and about. Per Lisa’s own words, Kathy supposedly threatened to take down NBC and Bravo and also her sis Kyle and her family.

Now, none of this was captured on camera so unfortunately, we don’t have anything to actually go off of except for the words of the cast members and those close to the situation. Former Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi Mellencamp has come forward to share what knowledge she has on the incident — claiming what’s being said is true. Andy Cohen revealed at BravoCon 2022 that there’s no footage of the alleged meltdown and if there was, we would’ve seen it.

The season ended with Rinna trying to hold Kathy accountable — for what… I think we’re all still trying to figure that out — but, she is. And consequently, her behavior has unleashed the wrath of Kathy who has been calling her “the biggest bully in Hollywood” and standing firm on her claims.

Also coming to her defense is her daughter Nicky Hilton who shared with E! News how she’s really been feeling about the show.

“I used to love the light-heartedness and escapism of the program,” she said. “But I feel like recently, it’s become a bit mean-spirited and negative.”

Many fans share that same sentiment adding that some of the feuds on the show have really taken the series to a dark place. Nicky continued adding, “When I watch one of those shows, I want to laugh. I don’t want to be sad. So, hopefully, they could be a little kinder.”

She hit the nail on the head with this one. Watching some of the episodes this season was painful. I actually remember feeling this sense of sadness and anger for Sutton Stracke after the rest of the ladies let the newest Housewife (what’s her name again?) call her a “c–t” and do nothing about it. There has to be a change here. The Fox Force Five — they’re a strong group, and I love that for them. However, there has to be some balance in the group. Maybe now is the perfect time to take Denise Richards and Camille Grammer up on their offers to return. That would be a sight to see.

[Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/Peacock]