Lisa Rinna Calls Out Crystal Kung Minkoff For Allegedly Omitting Details About Kathy Hilton Drama In Aspen

I’m sure we have all heard the adage “when you point the finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you.” But has Lisa Rinna? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villain is back at it on social media, this time coming for castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. Remember when Rinna told us she wouldn’t talk about the show anymore on her Instagram? Because she wanted to keep things positive? She has been anything but positive since that little announcement.

As reported by People, Rinna took time out of her busy day hawking Rinna Rosé to come for Crystal about what happened in Aspen. During the latest episode of RHOBH, Crystal was asked in her confessional if she believed what Rinna was saying about Kathy Hilton’s alleged behavior in Aspen. Crystal said she believes Kathy, clearly putting Rinna into a state.

Rinna posted to her Instagram Stories, “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club. Crystal was the one who called the sprinter van. She ended up calling me on our way out and saying go ahead take Kathy because she could not get her coat from the coat check in time and I was wearing my coat.” She added that they “were trying to get KH out as quickly as possible.” Rinna noted, “Funny how Crystal is committing all of that,” she added. “Just keeping it real peeps.”

Ok but that’s not exactly damning evidence in my book. What did Crystal omit? That she helped get Kathy in a van? Kathy already admitted that she had a tantrum so I’m not really sure what this proves. Regardless, Rinna clearly wants to burn every possible bridge around her for the sake of taking on Kathy.

Her next slide read, “People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.” And another stated, “The truth will always come out, so you might as well just be honest from the start.” Finally, a third quote said, “If you don’t want anyone to find out, don’t do it.”

It’s clear that Rinna isn’t going to let go of Kathy’s alleged meltdown. Even after Kathy apologized multiple times. In the episode, Rinna said in her confessional, “My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

Rinna added dramatically (and in my opinion erroneously), “I think that it’s been very hard for Kathy to have it all and then to have her sister have more.”

Like I mentioned before, Rinna is not going to give this up easily. During a sit down with Kathy and Kyle Richards, Rinna really went for the jugular. Even though a clearly uncomfortable Kyle had already patched things up with her sister.

The diaper spokeswoman told Kathy, “I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it with me. You can have your tears. You can do what you’re going to do but you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now. If you want to apologize to me, let’s talk about what you really did and let’s talk about some of the names you called people and we’ll go there if you want to.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]