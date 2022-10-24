Dorit Kemsley Says Kyle Richards Stopped Watching Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Amid Feud With Sister Kathy Hilton

Fans have spent months hearing about just how difficult this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was for the cast. And now that the season has aired, we understand why. The drama reached a fever pitch during the now infamous cast trip to Aspen. After a night out, Lisa Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of having a “absolute meltdown” when they went back to Kyle Richards’ house alone.

What followed was Rinna revealing that Kathy allegedly made disparaging comments about the cast, along with saying she would take down Kyle and her family. In a tense scene in a later episode, Kathy apologized to Kyle and the two hugged and agree to move on. Then Rinna showed up and wouldn’t let it go, telling Kathy that she wouldn’t get away with this.

Now castmate Dorit Kemsley is sharing just how hard it was for Kyle to see things play back while the series aired. Dorit told Us Weekly, “It’s been hard for Kyle, I’m not gonna lie. There was a point in time where she had to stop watching the show. You know, it was really intense for her.” I hate to be so snide, but yeah, we know. Kyle has told us about a million times how it impacted her. And no mention of how these allegations might have affected Kathy. Who let us not forget, was the subject of Rinna’s bullying.

Much like the season, Dorit noted that season 12 had the “most intense reunion” that the cast has ever shot. But she’s unwavering in her support for Kyle. “I’m there for [Kyle]. She’s got a wonderful family and support system. It’s always far more difficult when family’s involved,” Dorit shared.

The sixth season housewife concluded, “I like to be very optimistic. I know they love one another. They’re sisters and they’re gonna be OK. And even if they have a few challenges ahead of them, at the end of the day, I believe that they will be OK.”

Kathy recently shared a similar sentiment. She said of her current relationship with Kyle, “We’re texting back and forth. Things seem better. The texts end with a little heart. We’re going to have to work on it and spend some time on the relationship. But she needs to sit down and hear from me what I really said.”

The well-known socialite also gave Us Weekly an update while at BravoCon 2022. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day,” Kathy stated.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KYLE SHOULD BE STICKING UP FOR KATHY MORE? IS KYLE A VICTIM IN THIS? WHY DO YOU THINK SHE IS STILL FRIENDS WITH RINNA?