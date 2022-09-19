Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo

Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon.

Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us.”

I can only imagine. With the season going the way it’s been going so far, things have been somewhat dark for the cast and the viewers. The ganging up on Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung-Minkoff is sometimes difficult to watch. And the way the longstanding vets on the show get away with a lot practically because they’re the majority is frustrating.

Erika went on, “But it was tough. I will say this. None of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off.” Woah. Now that really is intense. All of the Housewive’s casts take a group picture with Andy in the middle — even if they didn’t all leave on good terms. But Andy confirmed adding, “That was a first. And I didn’t even kind of push it. And I think when you see… you’ll see why.”

Whew. It’s been a tough season to watch, but I have to admit, I’m really excited about this reunion. This will be fantastic and I know I’ll be living for it when it airs.

We have a few more weeks before we even get an RHOBH reunion trailer. The season has just finally shifted its focus to the big scandal surrounding Kathy Hilton that only Lisa Rinna seems to have information about. But I’m eager to know what happens as the storyline starts to unfold.

This season has featured drama from all angles. I mean, every single Housewife has a feud with someone. And I think a lot of them are going to have to own up to a lot of their stuff this season at the upcoming reunion. For things that happened while filming and for things that happened during the off-season. Wow, I can’t wait. It sounds icy — and that’s the perfect description for our 90210 diamond holders.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THE RHOBH CAST DIDN’T TAKE A GROUP PICTURE AFTER THE REUNION? WHO DO YOU THINK HAS THE MOST TO ANSWER TO?

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]