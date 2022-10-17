Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is relieved.

As reported by Page Six, castmate Erika Jayne revealed Kyle’s feelings on Kathy’s actions in a never-before-seen moment during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale. Erika told the cast, “I can just say, when all this was going down, Kyle said to me, ‘I’m glad that people are seeing this so they can—.'”

Kyle cut her off to say, “By the way, that was between us, Erika, by the way, but thanks.” Erika shot back that she “did not know that.” To which Kyle pointed out that their conversation was had “in private.” Said Kyle, “You get that, right?” Naturally, Erika didn’t apologize but responded, “I’ll get it right now.”

The longtime housewife explained, “If you’re doing this to protect me, this is only f–king hurting me.” Kyle later said in her confessional, “If I share something in confidence, I don’t expect you to share it with the group.” Ma’am, you have been on RHOBH for how long now? I think you should know how it goes. She added, “And yes, I was relieved that someone else saw what I have to endure sometimes. And yes, I did say that because I was very hurt by my sister, and I was angry.”

The conversation stemmed from Rinna’s accusation that Kathy had a “psychotic break” in Aspen. Rinna alleged that Kathy was so angry, the stomped on her glasses. She also accused her of yelling that she would “f–king ruin Kyle.” In a later episode, Kathy apologized to Kyle and the two seemed to make amends. Then Rinna crapped all over that by telling Kathy that she isn’t going to get away with what she did. Although Rinna didn’t elaborate on everything Kathy allegedly said, she certainly said enough.

It looks like Kathy isn’t about to take things lying down though. The reunion teaser shows an confident Kathy telling Rinna that she’s the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

After years of not speaking with one another, Kyle and Kathy patched things up. Kathy soon joined the RHOBH cast as a “friend of.” But it only took two seasons for the sisters to be at odds again. Kathy was angry that Kyle didn’t stick up for her when Rinna snubbed her tequila brand while filming. She later revealed that Kyle had been making fun of her incessantly. Kyle countered that Kathy is also a jokester and what Kathy allegedly said about her was upsetting.

Years ago, the two fell out after Kyle did her other sister, Kim Richards, dirty when she outed her on the show for being an “alcoholic.” Additionally, husband Mauricio Umanksy left Rick Hilton’s real estate firm to start his own. To top it off, Kyle developing the series “American Woman” loosely based on her childhood. Kathy was against it and the sisters stopped speaking.

While Kyle and Kim are on good terms these days, it doesn’t sound like the same can be said for her relationship with Kathy. Kyle recently admitted that “things are not great right now.”

