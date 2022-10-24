Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Instead of “owning it,” Lisa Rinna is finding herself in a serious backpedal. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villain claimed to be friends with Kendall Jenner, she’s revising that statement.

On the infamous cast trip to Aspen, Rinna set off Kathy Hilton by opting to order The Kardashians star’s 818 tequila, instead of Kathy’s Casa del Sol. That she had just finished pitching to the group. What followed was a pissed off Kathy storming out of the shop and later having an alleged “meltdown” after going out on the town. Rinna claimed that once she got Kathy back to Kyle Richards’ house, Kathy had a “psychotic break” and said terrible things about everyone, including Kyle. According to Rinna, she believes that ordering Kendall’s tequila started off the chain of events that led Kathy to supposedly loose her cool.

Now Rinna waffling about her friendship with the young model. During BravoCon 2022, she spoke with E! News about the matter. Said Rinna, “I know the family, I’m not a close friend to Kendall.” She then added, “I know Kris Jenner very well and the family. I don’t know Kendall much at all—but in the moment, I said my friend in the moment because we’re friends of the family.”

But Kris might beg to differ about that statement too. After the debacle aired, Kris seemingly took sides and supported Kathy instead. When Kathy posted a picture of herself decked out for the reunion on Instagram, Kris commented with 7 heart emojis. Fans quickly jumped on the comment, one asking, “Humor us. Team Kath or Team Rinna?” Tragically for us, Kris didn’t answer. But I have yet to see Kris leaving any comments on Rinna’s unhinged social media.

Kris isn’t the only one who appears to be Team Kathy. During Rinna’s appearance at a BravoCon panel, she came out to a huge chorus of boos from the crowd. A seemingly unfazed Rinna flipped off the crowd and proceeded with the event. But whether she openly cares or not, it’s likely to sting given how much effort Rinna has put into trying to take down Kathy this season.

I’m not really sure what Rinna thought would happen when she started gunning for the well-known socialite. Whether it was a ploy to stay relevant on the show or just Rinna’s flat out mean spirit, it backfired spectacularly. Fans who have long called for Rinna’s firing went ballistic over this one.

Regardless, Rinna seems hellbent on asserting her contribution to the show. Last month she boasted on her Instagram, “Sunday truths. I’m like the LeBron James of housewives at this point. You can’t afford to lose me.” Let’s see if she’s right.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RINNA IS AS CLOSE WITH KRIS AS SHE PORTRAYS? WAS SHE PURPOSEFULLY BAITING KATHY INTO A FIGHT? WILL RINNA GET FIRED AFTER THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Bravo]





