Amanda Batula Thinks “It’s Comical” That Craig Conover Thinks He And Paige DeSorbo Set An Example For What A Good Relationship Looks Like On “Winter House”

Summer House is an environment for a lot of situations. Mistakes. Debauchery. Nonsensical fights. Skinny dipping. However, it is not exactly the best place to foster a healthy relationship. We all saw Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s road to the altar last year. It’s ok — it’s not The Bachelor. We tune in to watch Lindsay Hubbard get activated and Kyle have meltdowns. It’s part of the charm.

I’m being hard on Kymanda. Truthfully, after they finally made it down the aisle, their relationship actually seems to have improved. There’s a sense of calm between them on Winter House, but they’re still their wild selves. On the other hand, Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo seem to be missing the long-distance aspect of their romance. Winter House is the longest amount of time the two have spent under one roof as a couple, and it’s showing. Now, Craig’s temper tantrums about not wanting to clean up his mess are a reflection on Paige. The dynamics are ever-shifting in the Summer House universe. We just have to keep up.

Craig and Paige seem to love the haters. Craig loves talking about future plans for marriage and how amazing he and Paige are as a couple. Methinks Craig should talk less and watch his behavior on TV more, but clearly, no one can control the Pillow King. Recently, Amanda chimed in on the dynamics between her bestie and her new boyfriend, and her opinions seem to differ from Craigy’s.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Amanda was asked if she agreed with one of Craig’s statements about his relationship with Paige. Basically, Craig said that he and Paige set a good example of what a healthy relationship looks like for other folks in the house. A few episodes into Winter House Season 2 seem to argue the opposite viewpoint, but we’ll wait. Amanda seems to agree with me. “I think it’s comical,” Amanda said. Shade, girl, shade.

Amanda explained that she felt like Kyle would make a similar grand statement about their relationship, which is why it’s funny. “I don’t know if [Paige] necessarily agrees with that [healthy label], but they are a wonderful couple and they are in a great place,” Amanda said. She added that Craig’s mentality isn’t bad, but insinuated that it just might not be an accurate reflection of reality.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]