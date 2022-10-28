Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is bringing it every week. Judge Derek Hough is keeping an eye on the highest-scoring stars, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. But he has been pleasantly surprised by singer and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks. “She’s magnetic to watch,” Derek said.

Sadly, the world lost a loving light on October 24, 2022, when comedian and actor Leslie Jordan passed away, per TMZ. Leslie was driving when he reportedly suffered some type of medical emergency and crashed his car into a building. The actor, who was just 67 years old, was beloved for his roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat. He also found a legion of followers with his funny social media postings during the pandemic.

Leslie’s passing was confirmed on his Instagram. “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time,” the announcement read. “In the coming days, we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”

There were comments on Leslie’s Instagram from a wide variety of people. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards commented, “So incredibly sad. He was such a bright light and will be missed by all.”

Actress Selma Blair, who recently withdrew from the DWTS competition for health reasons, also commented on Leslie’s Instagram. “This is too sad for us today. Oh, Leslie! I love you so much,” Selma wrote. “You are stardust and all the love we are all crying into world.” She added, “I can imagine millions of others are thanking the heavens you existed here.”

Leslie dreamed of being part of the DWTS cast, and I can envision how much light and laughter he would have brought to the ballroom.

According to People, Derek told Extra that he was sad to hear of Leslie’s passing. He was also surprised to learn that fans had started a petition to get him on DWTS.

Derek stated, “His personality was so big, so grand and joyful… It actually breaks my heart right now.” The dance pro and judge added, “I wish I would have known that, because we would have [had him on the show].” That would have been amazing.

“Whenever I hear people like that who are vying to be on the show, I like to reach out and find ways that we can incorporate them somehow… It breaks my heart that I wasn’t able to do that,” Derek remarked. Leslie will be truly missed for all the happiness that he brought to the world.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman]