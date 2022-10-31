Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton

Well if you thought things ended poorly between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion… things may have just gotten even more intense. Mauricio Umansky, Kyle’s husband, has come forward telling Us Weekly he’s team Kyle all day.

“It was really hard [to watch]. I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there,” he said. “Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s a hundred percent in the right here without question.”

Mauricio is referring to the ongoing feud between Kathy and Kyle where Kathy has had to face the music with some of her costars and viewers for her alleged behavior in Aspen. At this point, enough has been shared by Bravolebs and on the RHOBH reunion to know that the meltdown in question did happen. But was it as bad as Lisa Rinna has been making it out to be? Only the Housewives will know that.

Kyle hasn’t had the easiest season this year. Fans have been coming down pretty hard on her for not having her sister’s back after being attacked by the other ladies. But, it’s Kyle here — expecting her to defend her sister(s) would be a huge reach. However, Mo is saying the viewers are on the wrong side here.

“I think it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received and what’s going on,” he continued. “But Kyle’s so strong and she’s such a good person that she’s not even out there really trying to defend herself too much and she’s just taking it in the chin like the strong person that she is.”

The OG Beverly Hills Housewife has remained pretty silent regarding many of the major storylines this season on RHOBH. After she was dragged up and down for laughing at Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ son, how she handled Sutton Stracke’s miscarriage story, and how she’s let Rinna continuously come for Kathy without even batting an eye has caused Kyle to steer clear from social media these days.

Although the reunion has concluded, the drama is still brewing and every RHOBH has something to say. Even the friends. I’m keeping my eyes open these next few weeks as casting decisions are made to see what the future of the 90210 will look like.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MAURICIO? DO YOU THINK KYLE IS IN THE RIGHT? WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON? KATHY OR KYLE?

[Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]