Sutton Stracke Says Kathy Hilton Can’t Play “God” Regarding Casting Decisions On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton’s time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be coming to an end… especially after her recent ultimatum regarding the future of the show.

It’s not unusual for certain cast members on the Real Housewives to demand someone (usually their foe on the show) be fired or else they won’t return. We’ve heard it for years on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Denise Richards said it at one point regarding one of her RHOBH co-stars, I mean the list could go on and on. And now, add Kathy to that list.

Her recent interview where she said she wouldn’t be returning to RHOBH if Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne returned has left quite a bitter taste in some people’s mouths. A portion of viewers would love to see Kathy return with Erika and Lisa getting the boot and others feel EJ and Rinna are essential to the show and hold more weight than Hilton.

Now, Sutton Stracke is weighing in regarding Kathy’s demands telling Page Six, “I don’t think any of us have that capability. I don’t want anything to do with that — it’s like playing God.”

She’s right. Certain Housewives know that they bring a lot to the franchise and the network letting them would be a major mistake. However, I think they all know that when you make an ultimatum — especially regarding casting, it doesn’t always work out in their favor. Either they come back and film with the Housewife they’re trying to avoid, or they leave the show.

In this specific instance, I’d love to see Kathy return. Especially after she clocked in for the RHOBH reunion and went head-to-head with Rinna and Erika. But at this point, I don’t know if I see it in the cards for us Kathy stans. She had a turbulent year going back and forth with Lisa for the last half of the season regarding her blowup in Aspen. Not to mention, her relationship with her sister, OG Kyle Richards, has been on rocky terrain since the tea regarding the Aspen trip hit the blogs.

Season 12 of RHOBH was so long and truthfully, I’m glad it’s over. Did the cast bring some drama? They sure did. Was it draining at times? Yes. I don’t want to see this current cast change too much… just a few adjustments and I think they could continue to ride the wave of being the highest-rated Housewives city on Bravo right now.

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]