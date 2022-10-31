Teresa Giudice Shades Caroline Manzo When Asked About Seeing Her At BravoCon

BravoCon was not only a meet-up for fans and friends within the Bravo universe, but bitter enemies as well. Particularly, when it came to the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey, things were sticky. The show’s panel had to be split into two because of the fighting going on, presumably between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga. Jennifer Aydin even threw a drink at the Gorgas at one point. And, Teresa was forced to face a major foe from her past — Caroline Manzo.

Caroline and Tre have serious history on RHONJ. Caroline was there for the table flip of it all. At one point, their two families were thick as thieves. That is, until Caroline became #TeamGorga and, by default, became dead to Teresa. Anyway, the two were at BravoCon and were even urged to squash their beef. For the first time in a while, they actually agreed on something — that their feud is too deep to fix at BravoCon. The prompt was just asking for a Christening-level blow-up to occur at the event and that would’ve ruined things for everyone. Tre was self-aware enough to know even Bravo didn’t have enough security for something of that level.

Tre’s been answering fan questions following BravoCon and ahead of the next RHONJ season. Of course, the Tre Huggers wanted to know what it was like for her to see Caroline again. They wanted to know if the pair had a chance to talk in private at the event. As expected, according to Page Six, Tre kept things shady. “Yes, I spoke to Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks from [Real Housewives of] Dubai,” Tre said. “They were amazing.”

Even Tre laughs at herself for often mispronouncing words or for generally acting a bit clueless at times, but this was calculated AF. Tre obviously knew that fans were asking about Caroline Manzo, but she avoided the subject altogether by giving the RHODubai girls a shout-out. Caroline hasn’t been shy about wanting an RHONJ comeback. It’s clear she wouldn’t be welcomed with open arms by her former friend.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]