Bethenny Frankel Shades The Real Housewives Of Dubai Reunion Looks

The ladies of Real Housewives of Dubai brought the drama during their freshman season. Former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury was back, and with a new husband– former pro soccer player Sergio Carrallo. Stanbury feuded all season with fashion designer, Lesa Milan.

The break-out star of RHODubai is, without a doubt, model Chanel Ayan. Chanel is “extra” personified, especially with her fashion.

She is also Lesa’s bestie and wasn’t afraid to come for Stanbury. When asked to name three nice things about her, Chanel went right for her marriage to Sergio. “I admire that they really love each other when the camera is around,” Chanel stated. Ouch!

The trailer for the reunion showcased some jaw-dropping moments. “You are the wicked witch of the Middle East,” Lesa said. Stanbury replied, “Oh, you’re a former escort.” Wow!

Bravo fans know that former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is opinionated. She was impressed by Teresa Giudice’s sky-high, $10 K hairdo that Teresa rocked at her wedding.

Bethenny slammed Amber Heard as “the craziest woman that’s walked this planet” during Amber and Johnny Depp’s wild defamation trial.

In March of 2022, Bethenny tackled Kanye West’s social media tirades against his ex, Kim Kardashian. She called Kanye “a hypocrite” on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny.

The RHONY alum is also returning to TV and working with Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank. On their new show, Money Court, the duo will help other business owners settle financial disagreements.

But in the words of RHODubai’s Caroline Brooks, “the desert is ruthless.” And so is Bethenny’s critique of the Dubai ladies’ reunion looks.

According to Page Six, Bethenny gave her opinion on her Instagram Story as she watched the reunion. Bonus points for zooming in on the looks, Bethenny. “This is a costume party,” Bethenny remarked. “This is insane. I mean … literally, if Andy [Cohen] weren’t there, I’d think this is a costume party. What show is this? What is going on? This is hysterical,” she added.

Bethenny continued, “I need you to know that [on] Seasons 1 to 3 of ‘Housewives,’ we would do our own makeup, and I would wear a cable-knit sweater.” She added, “Like, the outfits we wore were just out of our closet for the reunion.” Bethenny asked her followers to take a stroll down memory lane and check out the looks from the early Housewives reunions. Bethenny said that the RHODubai cast has “taken it to the next level.”

Page Six reported that the RHODubai ladies received mixed reviews on their looks, which were not color-coordinated like other franchises.

In January of 2022, Andy spoke to Vanity Fair about reunion fashion in the early days of Housewives. He said the early Housewives’ fashion was “just terrible.” I agree.

“If you look at the first few years of reunions, [Real Housewives of] Orange County, [Real Housewives of] Atlanta, and [Real Housewives of ] New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party,” Andy remarked. “I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

Cut to today, and Andy said that the ladies treat the reunion like it’s “prom.” I’m looking at you, Caroline Brooks, and your silver reunion crown.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]