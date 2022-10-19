Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable

Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been about family. Or famb-ily, depending on who you are talking to. But as we’ve seen over and over again, both on RHONJ and other franchises, reality TV easily gets in the way. So when it was reported that the long time feud between Teresa Giudice, brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was reignited, no one was really surprised. And that includes former castmate (and former Tre friend) Caroline Manzo.

While at BravoCon, Caroline told Page Six her thoughts on the latest falling out between Teresa and her family. Said Caroline,“[It’s] inevitable, tragic, sad.” She added, “The kids suffer in a very public way. And I just think it’s very sad.”

While filming the most recent season of RHONJ, Teresa, Joe and Melissa had it out when a rumor was spread at the season finale. An insider claimed that Teresa repeated a rumor that would “cause drama” in the Gorga marriage. Because of it, Joe and Melissa opted to skip Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Days after the drama, Joe took to an episode of Melissa’s On Display podcast. He shared, “I’m just shocked at the way I’m treated by my own family, my blood. That’s what kills me. Every day, you have to live a life like that.”

Back to Caroline, she can definitely relate to all the family drama stemming from being on RHONJ. She hasn’t spoke with sister Dina Manzo in years. And they likely won’t start anytime soon. Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, was charged in connection to a violent home invasion that left Dina and her now- husband zip tied, beaten and robbed. Instead of supporting her sister and blood, Caroline wrote a letter to the court vouching for her brother-in-law. Can you say worst sister ever?

Clearly, Caroline wants to get back on TV one way or another. One, by attending BravoCon to begin with (why was she invited?) and two, for asserting that she wants to go back just to “knock the s–t out of” Teresa. The mom of three said in May, “I’m just gonna put it out there ’cause I just don’t give a f–k, all right? You know what? I would get great pleasure. To go in and just knock the s–t out of [Teresa] verbally and just put her in her place.”

She’s now backtracking on that statement. Caroline told Page Six, “Nothing [will happen]. I’ll say hello to her. Easy. We’re adults. Act like an adult.” She concluded, “There’s always hope. A fool says never.”

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH CAROLINE? DOES SHE HAVE ROOM TO TALK ABOUT FAMILY FEUDS? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER BACK ON RHONJ?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]