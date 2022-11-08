Ramona Singer Hopes The New RHONY Cast Doesn’t Copy Her; Says She Will Teach Them To Be An “Icon” Like Her

Although Ramona Singer won’t be returning to the main Real Housewives of New York City any time soon, she’s doing just fine without it. She’s sending well wishes to the new cast of RHONY and just hopes they don’t try to copy what she’s already brought to the show and the franchise.

Ramona, who was featured on every season of RHONY, until it was put on pause after season 13, has a lot of dedicated and loyal fans. She admits to being unfamiliar with the new cast Bravo announced at BravoCon, but hopes they are just as good as the cast before them.

“I have no idea about the new cast,” she told Page Six. “I don’t even know who they are yet. I love Bravo. I just hope they are as good as Luann [de Lesseps], Sonja [Morgan], and I were, you know just as good as the original cast.”

The new group of ladies feature a diverse group of friends who will take the baton from Ramona and her group. When asked if the new cast should take some pointers from the old cast by rewatching older episodes, Ramona was totally against that.

“That would be the worst thing in the world to do,” she said. “People will know that you are faking it. On reality tv, if you are watching our moves just be yourself. So I am not giving them advice. I don’t even know them.”

However, Ramona did say she’d be willing to do a little training for the right price. “If they want to hire me as a consultant. Hire me as a consultant and then I will show you exactly what to do so you an be an icon like me,” she said.

And an icon she is. Ramona, who often gets herself into a lot of trouble because of her “say it like it is” and “no filter” personality, is adamant that she along with the rest of the OG RHONY cast put Bravo and the Housewives on the map. She says what she means, and means what she says. She’s the only Bravoleb who has been asked to apologize to multiple Housewives of an episode of Watch What Happens Live because of her outspoken personality.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]