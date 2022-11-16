Andy Cohen Reacts To Bethenny Frankel’s New Real Housewives Rewatch Podcast

Let’s be real: There are tons of podcasts covering The Real Housewives, some better than others. And there’s definitely no shortage of Housewives-hosted podcasts, either. So, it probably came as a surprise to discover that Bethenny Frankel, of all people, would be entering this already saturated market with her Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives. Since leaving The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny has dissed the show time and time again, even claiming that appearing on it made her lose credibility as an entrepreneur and businessperson. Still, Bethenny plans on diving into all things Housewives with her new show.

Reactions to the podcast have been pouring in, and they’re mixed. But, finally, the head of the Housewives himself, Andy Cohen, weighed in on what he really thinks about Bethenny taking on the Housewives in her new show. Page Six caught up with him at a charity event, and it sounds like he was just as puzzled as the rest of us but not totally against the idea because publicity is publicity.

“I was a little surprised,” Andy confessed to the outlet, “but again I was like, ‘Oh, this is good, good for you.’ The more Housewives podcasts the better.”

You’d think that Bethenny would be too busy slamming the Kardashians on Instagram or fighting with TikTok to take on a new project like this. However, in the premiere episode, she brought on actress Elisabeth Moss to chat through RHONY’s infamous Scary Island episode. For future episodes, Bethenny promises to “rehash, revisit and rewatch the most iconic episodes from all of your favorite cities.”

Although Andy is trying to be supportive of ReWives, Bethenny’s former RHONY costars have come out swinging against it. In an interview, Luann de Lesseps called it “sad and pathetic,” and Carole Radziwill really let her former friend have it on Twitter.

“Oh lordy…how original. But she did build her brand by trashing & mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best,” Carole tweeted. “I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change.”

News of Bethenny’s podcast comes amid a big time in the world of The Real Housewives of New York City. Ramona Singer just announced that she won’t return for RHONY Legacy, or “The Loser Legacy,” as she once called it. Plus, the brand-new season 14 cast is currently filming. So, no matter how you feel about Bethenny’s little podcast, overall, it’s an excellent time to be a RHONY fan.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]