Porsha Williams Accidentally Shows Her Wedding Dress On Instagram

Oops! Unfortunately for the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, her wedding dress will no longer be a secret for fans when she walks down the aisle to marry Simon Guobadia. That’s right, the RHOA alum slipped up big time when she was on Instagram Live laughing with her sister, Lauren Williams, when she realized about 13 seconds later that over 2 thousand viewers got a clear glimpse of her wedding dress.

In case you don’t remember, Porsha and Simon announced their relationship with each other back in May of 2021. The entire RHOA and Housewives fandom were up in arms about this shocking declaration. Throwback to that dreadful season of RHOA… season 13, where Falynn Guobadia (brought on by Porsha) and a handful of other ladies like Shamea Morton and LaToya Ali were brought on to try and bring more volume to the cast since they had lost the talents of NeNe Leakes. After that season’s conclusion, this scandal broke that placed Porsha and Simon in the center of it. Fans and other peach holders were confused about how a relationship between them could even form.

Porsha made a statement shortly after all of this was announced, saying, “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled.”

Now that we’re all caught up, any news about the wedding from Porsha is a big deal. Especially since she departed RHOA after season 13. Many fans believe it’s because she didn’t want to have to discuss the Simon drama, so she dipped. She wasn’t at BravoCon, so we missed out on any new Porsha drama/info there. Needless to say, Porsha flashing a “sneak peek” of her wedding dress on IG Live was just the little dose of Porsha I needed. Her reaction was absolutely causing me to miss Porsha on our tv screens. Thankfully, we’ll get to see her on season 3 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip coming to Peacock soon.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]