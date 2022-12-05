Andy Cohen Dishes On Why Bethenny Frankel Returning To The Real Housewives Wouldn’t “Make Sense”

Andy Cohen is dishing more and more about the Housewives these days, and now, he’s sharing why Bethenny Frankel’s return to the Real Housewives of New York City wouldn’t make sense. At least not right now.

Andy noted that the RHONY OG “isn’t friends with any of the women anymore,” per US Weekly.

“The great thing that I’ve loved about the legacy women is through the years they actually do hang out when the cameras aren’t rolling,” Andy stated. “They overlap in each other’s lives. Bethenny now lives in Connecticut and she’s just kind of living her best life in her own universe. So, I’m not sure given how she feels about the show at this point, that it even makes any sense [for her to return],” Andy added.

Bethenny shocked Bravo fans and even her former boss when she announced she wouldn’t return to RHONY ahead of season 12. In a statement to Variety, she said, “I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter.”

She followed up by saying, “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals.” Bethenny added, I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Since then, Bethenny has been busy premiering new television shows, hosting podcasts, and keeping Bravo fans and viewers engaged by talking about all things Housewives. Hey — I don’t think she’s wrong for doing this. Despite not being on the show right now, Bethenny is still very much part of this iconic franchise. Her opinion is vital to the show and she should be allowed to voice it.

Recently, Bethenny announced a new podcast where she would rewatch her years on RHONY as a viewer to share her perspective and behind-the-scenes tea we haven’t heard yet. Of course, some of her former co-stars, like Luann de Lesseps, responded with, “It’s pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all her failed pivots since the Housewives.”

Bethenny followed up with her own statement adding, “It’s absolutely a part of my history, and as I said before, I don’t have amnesia, and you gotta dance with the one who bring you, so this is my story, my podcast, my perspective.” And that’s how you clear the girls, B! I’m here for the podcast and the rest of your business ventures.

P.S- come back to the Housewives — some of us miss you.

