Bravo Uninvites Jen Shah From The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion

OMG! Y’all– if you thought all the tea surrounding Jen Shah lately has been piping hot, just wait for this.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star confirmed in an Instagram post that Bravo has officially UNINVITED her to the Season 3 reunion taping.

Jen’s future on the Real Housewives has been up in the air ever since she pleaded guilty back in the summer to conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges. Her arrest was captured on RHOSLC Season 2, where NYPD swarmed the Beauty Lab + Laser parking lot looking for “Jennifer Shah.”

The charges are disgustingly gross. Money laundering and fraud charges were slapped in this girl’s face, and most fans of the Real Housewives had hoped this would be a misunderstanding and Jen’s involvement in this would be cleared up. She maintained her innocence throughout RHOSLC’s second season and doubled down on her innocence at their reunion.

As the third season was underway, she shocked us all by changing her plea and even telling the judge she understood WHAT she was pleading guilty to. If that isn’t enough, the former RHOSLC star admitted to knowing that most of her “clients” were elderly.

After that, the Bravo streets were talking, and with Jen’s absence from BravoCon 2022, her fate with the network was seemingly confirmed.

Since then, her co-stars, such as Heather Gay and Meredith Marks, have even shared their perspectives on how Jen’s absence from the show would impact the series. At the time, it was unclear whether or not Jen would be present for the taping of their third reunion, but now, it’s clear as day.

“On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 Reunion. I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members,” Jen’s IG post read.

“Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at reunion,” she continued.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this “storyline.” That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life–my family,” Jen finished.

Whew. This is HEAVY. So heavy even Bob the Builder couldn’t move it. Honestly, I’m upset at this news. I understand that what’s going on with Jen is very serious. However, you have a million plus Bravo viewers who are committed to watching this show week after week, year after year, and we deserve to be able to hear SOMETHING from Jen herself.

This season has already been a #snoozefest without my girl, Mary M. Cosby— and now this!? C’mon! I surely hope that the segment on Jen’s legal issues will be well worth all of the shenanigans that have been going on during the off-season. No Watch What Happens Live appearances, no BravoCon, no interviews, and no reunion. My last little bit of hope is that following Jen’s sentencing on January 6th, 2023, her legal team will allow her to make a statement once and for all.

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]