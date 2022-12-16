Meredith Marks Details Why She Hasn’t Asked Jen Shah About Her Guilty Plea

Meredith Marks is speaking out about Jen Shah’s future on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and what that could mean for the beloved Bravo series.

The RHOSLC star told People there’s no doubt that Jen is “a huge part of the show.”

“It’s not like a question mark. There’s no question mark about that,” she said. “Mary [Cosby] was a huge part of the show. You move forward. And I assume they’ll have some new people, I don’t really know, but you have to move on,” Meredith stated. “There’s nothing we can do. It’s life.”

Recently, there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not “Miss Jenny from the Block” will actually make a return to the series when they do return for a fourth season. Andy Cohen has spoken out about this, and Heather Gay has shared some thoughts too.

Either way, Jen’s guilty plea changed everything. Not only for her but for Bravo as well. As far as what’s going to be shown on the show, fans hope the network will give a more in-depth look at what went down before the RHOSLC star changed her plea.

“She really can’t talk about any of the reasoning behind why she went down that path, nor would I ask her,” Meredith said. “Because I don’t want to implicate myself in a federal investigation, contrary to what everyone else thinks, it’s not really my vibe. So I don’t really understand how we got to where we are right now. And eventually I hope that I do understand,” she added.

Despite the pair having a “rocky” relationship at times, Meredith said Jen has been “a good friend” to her, and that’s why she’s offering her support. “It’s not a great place to be sitting and no one wants to be sitting and waiting their sentencing,” she explained. “And I just hope for the best outcome for everybody.”

Jen’s sentencing date is set for January 6th, 2023. There, the reality star will wait to hear her fate related to her 2021 arrest and charges. The RHOSLC reunion is set to film very soon, and I think a lengthy segment on these charges, her plea, and her future is owed to fans.

[Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]