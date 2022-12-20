Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today

It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG.

Even then, he never let Teresa fend for herself against the group. He always had her back, going head-to-head with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. Despite their divorce and Teresa’s new marriage with Luis Ruelas, it seems the pair are in a much better place.

Joe was deported to Italy after his prison sentence, but he has a new home. Bravo’s The Daily Dish reported that Joe moved to the Bahamas in 2021 after visiting for a celebrity boxing match. When he appeared on Tre’s podcast, Namaste B$tches, Joe shared more about why he’s enjoying his new home.

“It’s so close to the States… I have a future here,” he said. The close trip makes it highly accessible for his kids to see him more often. Another reason he’s thriving in Nassau is because of his new job.

Fans saw Joe working when he was featured on RHONJ. A lot of construction, boots, and hard hats. In fact, he fought with Joey Gorga often about this because they both worked in the same field. Talk about a family feud! Anyway, Joe told Teresa that he’s found a career doing what he enjoys most.

“This is what I grew up doing, like construction, rentals, this is what I did in the States,” Joe said, with Teresa adding that he is also “building homes.” Joe mentioned that he’s “second in charge” to an owner of a company and “run[s] everything” for the owner “every day.”

“It’s an easy job,” he continued. “I’m not complaining. I get a salary, and we’re partners for other things that I bring in, like stucco.”

Thankfully, Joe has more projects in the works with this owner and his new life out in the Bahamas. When asked about a future move, he said, “I’m good here.”

