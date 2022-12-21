Ashley Darby And Luke Gulbranson Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

As we near the end of 2022, we should all be celebrating a major milestone in Real Housewives of Potomac history — Ashley Darby being single. Ashley finally came to her senses and left Michael Darby to be alone and miserable. He’s arguably one of the worst of the worst husbands in Real Housewives history and it was about time she kicked him to the curb. Get your coin, sis, and don’t look back. It’s best for everyone involved.

Luckily, Ashley has had plenty of support from the RHOP fandom and beyond for leaving Michael. She’s also had a bit of a familiar rebound. Since basically BravoCon 2022, Ashley has found herself in a whirlwind romance with Summer House mountain man Luke Gulbranson. When Luke isn’t tapping trees and making fires on Winter House, he’s apparently getting to know Miss Ashley and her TikTok dances very intimately. It makes me wonder if Luke is ready to jump the Summer House ship for good in exchange for a few RHOP cameos. Only time will tell.

After teasing us for weeks, Ashley and Luke are official, according to Page Six. Well, Instagram official. Ashley posted an adorable photo with the new man in her life enjoying the snowy weather of Luke’s home state. “The definition of a winter wonderland. I didn’t know I missed snow so much,” Ashley’s caption reads. “Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota.” I love that Luke’s go-to is to show off Minnesota to people that are important in his life. So pure.

Obviously, Ashley’s post got the streets of Potomac and beyond talking. Robyn Dixon didn’t hold back in the comments section and asked Ashley to define the relationship. “OK so is this your boyfriend?” Robyn wrote. RMZ ON THE CASE. Robyn needs to stop spending her time worrying about Wendy Osefo and go back to this reasonable shadiness that makes her fun to watch in the first place. Ashley has yet to confirm whether or not she’s calling Luke her boyfriend these days. I can’t help but hope the answer is yes so we can continue to watch this romance heat up. I hope it leads to Luke receiving a Grand Dame-level examination from Karen Huger at some meeting in the near future. A girl can dream, can’t she?

