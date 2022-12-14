Karen Huger Reveals Her Biggest Regret From Season 7 Of Real Housewives Of Potomac

Karen Huger has solidified her status as an iconic housewife, in my humble opinion. After 7 seasons on Real Housewives of Potomac, she has brought more than her fair share of drama and entertainment. While she seems to be very comfortable in her place on the show, even the Grande Dame has regrets.

As reported by Reality Blurb, Karen recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live to dish about the latest season of RHOP. And revealed her biggest regret of the series’ 7th installment. Karen was asked if she thinks someone should have backed up castmate Wendy Osefo’s apology to Mia Thornton. She replied, “I really do.” Wendy and Mia came to blows at the dinner table on a cast trip to Miami. It resulted in Mia throwing a drink on Wendy.

Zen Wen later apologized to Mia for her role in the scuffle. But Mia didn’t apologize for her actions. Karen noted of Wendy’s apology, “I should’ve thought it was huge of Wendy because actually Mia was certainly the initiator and in the very wrong. I certainly respect Wendy more because not only did she own, at the table, at that time, that she was passing around rumors out of anger, but then she womaned up and gave her an apology at the table.”

Karen added, “I feel like someone should’ve said something, i.e. Mia, to reciprocate.” Later in the episode, Karen played a game with host Andy Cohen. During the game, she had to side with either Wendy or Mia. The seasoned housewife and business woman took up for Wendy, saying she was “more loyal.” She then claimed that Mia was “more wrong” during her fight with Wendy.

As for the rest of the drama this season, Karen weighed in on Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Ashley Darby gossiping about her marriage. The shady conversation involved Candiace accusing Karen of cheating on husband Ray Huger.

Said Karen, “I have to say, when I watched it, I realized that Candiace realized she had gotten on the wrong train — the Ashley train — cuz Ashley certainly slammed her so she came back to big sister Karen.” Luckily, she’s not one to hold a grudge. “But don’t do it again, Candiace. I forgive her, though, and we’re in a good place,” Karen concluded.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]