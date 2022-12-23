Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mother Speaks Out About His Death

The world is still reeling from the sudden death of Stephen “tWitch Boss. The 40-year-old So You Think You Can Dance All-Star and judge was found dead on December 13, 2022, in a Los Angeles hotel room. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stephen was married to former Dancing with the Stars pro Allison Holker. The duo met on SYTYCD. Allison and Stephen have three children. Much like the rest of the world, Stephen’s family and colleagues are struggling to deal with his death.

In 2014, tWitch became the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He became a co-executive producer in 2020. Ellen DeGeneres grieved the loss of her friend via Instagram. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart,” Ellen wrote. “I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.”

On December 15, 2022, Stephen’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared a moving message on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now,” she wrote. “Please know I will reach out when I can.” Connie requested that her followers “please keep us in prayer.”

Then Connie sent a message to her beloved son. “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote, adding a heart and broken heart emoji.

Now Stephen’s mother is speaking out again. Page Six reported that Connie posted a screenshot of a previous FaceTime call between herself and Stephen on her Instagram Story. She captioned the screenshot, “Oh if only I could FT to heaven…”

Allison recently broke her social media silence and posted a heart-wrenching message to her husband. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

We hope that all the kind and loving tributes about Stephen bring some comfort to his grieving family.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]