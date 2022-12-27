Kathy Hilton Reacts To Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Christmas Party Outfit

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian wears many hats. She is a mother to her four adorable children with ex Kanye West. Kim and Ye finally settled their divorce on November 28, 2022. Ye will be handing Kim $200,000 each month in child support.

She has expanded her business empire to include a line of home décor. So, if you are desperately looking for an 8-pound concrete garbage can, Kim’s got you.

Kim crushed none other than Hillary Clinton in a legal knowledge quiz. Kim has made no secret of her desire to become a lawyer.

And, in the spirit of Christmas, Kim hired a pianist to wake up her children each day by playing Christmas songs. As one does.

But Kim’s choice of outfit for some special celebrations has caused quite a stir. According to Page Six, she showed up to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton’s extravagant Christmas party sporting studded black leather pants and a cropped concert shirt.

Kathy told TMZ that the outrage over Kim’s ensemble was “silly” and “ridiculous.” Kathy stated, “Everybody’s just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable.” When she was asked if she thought that anything was wrong with Kim’s causal outfit, Kathy replied, “No. She always looks beautiful.”

Kim’s ensemble seemed less festive than the looks served up by the Hilton family. Nicky Hilton wore a red-and-green floral dress by Oscar de la Renta. Kim’s friend Paris Hilton wore a red lace minidress by Self-Portrait and Miu Miu heels.

Kathy looked regal and Christmas-ready in a tartan gown with a red bow. Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner, sported a black pantsuit with lace flowers.

Paris posted a photo with Kim on her Instagram. She captioned it, “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. What are your favorite traditions this time of year? #Slivmas.”

Fans sounded off in the comments about Kim’s unusual fashion choice. Spoiler alert: they weren’t sharing tidings of joy. “Kim’s outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party,” one fan wrote. “Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents [sic] party,” another said.

“WTF is Kim wearing?!” one user posted. Another follower wrote, “Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?”

Kim wore the same outfit to sister Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah that same night. Yikes! That’s strike two for Kim.

She must have gotten the memo from Santa. For The Kardashian’s family party on Christmas Eve, Kim sported a silver gown by Versace, per Page Six.

[Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images]