Below Deck Alum Eddie Lucas Shares Career Update; Says “I’m The Captain Now”

Below Deck has been on long enough now that us viewers can follow the career paths of the alums most dedicated to yachting. Most of the cast aged out of the industry or moved to more stable professions on land. But some stayed the path in the nautical industry.

Ambitious ones got promoted on the show itself. Malia White returned to Below Deck Mediterranean for a second season as the first female bosun. During the same season, Bugsy Drake took over for Hannah Ferrier as chief stew. Captain Sandy Yawn also elevated Joao Franco from deck crew to bosun.

But no one reached higher esteem, or rank, than Eddie Lucas. Under Captain Lee Rosbach’s leadership, he was promoted from bosun to First Officer on the Season 8 finale. The promotion involved earning a 1600-ton license.

During the Below Deck After Show, Eddie was overcome with emotion. “It meant a lot to me,” he said at the time. “It kind of choked me up a little bit.”

Captain Lee, never one to mince words, confirmed that the promotion was well-deserved. “Trust me when I tell you, Eddie earned his stripes- and then some,” he said.

Since leaving reality TV for good after Season 9 wrapped, Eddie has reached new heights in his career.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Eddie took to social media to share his latest promotion. “I’m the captain now.’ After 10 years of hard work, I’m proud to announce I am now captain of a harbor tug in Baltimore Harbor,” Eddie wrote. “I am working with a great crew, on a great tug, and I’m excited for 30 more years of harder work. Big thank you to my family, both on and off the water, I wouldn’t be here today without you,” he added.

Fellow franchise alums posted words of congratulations, including Josiah Carter, Izzy Wouters, Hannah Ferrier, Kasey Cohen, and Captain Glenn Shephard. Eddie’s former boss, Captain Lee, notably wrote, “So very proud of you Eddie and all the hard work you’ve put in to get that fourth stripe. Well done Captain Lucas, well done sir. I proudly salute you,” he added.

Eddie responded that he “couldn’t have done it” without him.

