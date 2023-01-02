Bethenny Frankel Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian’s Interview With Gwyneth Paltrow

Well, she’s at it again, folks. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel is throwing some unprovoked shade at Kim Kardashian. At this point, it should not come as a surprise because Bethenny has made a hobby out of criticizing the entire Kardashian family. From mocking Kim’s lavish birthday celebration to slamming her sister’s makeup line, Bethenny rarely lets up when she’s coming down on the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In fact, Bethenny even thinks her criticism of the family has caused her to get shadowbanned on social media. However, that hasn’t stopped her, and this time, she’s coming for Kim because of a recent interview on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast.

As Page Six reported, Kim sat down with Kelly Bensimon’s friend Gwyneth for an episode of her Goop podcast. Gwyneth shared a selfie with Kim and a caption saying, “@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this. For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it.”

Gwyneth isn’t totally off base here with her description of Kim Kardashian. She is fascinating in her own way, and that’s why she and her family are so famous. But then, here comes Bethenny to rain on Gwyneth and Kim’s Goop parade. In the comment section, Bethenny wrote, “I mean LOL,” and it’s a prime example of how sometimes it doesn’t take many words to get your point across.

Bethenny’s shady comment quickly gained thousands of likes, and the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member wasn’t the only person coming for Kim in the comment section. Countless fans complained about their disinterest in hearing from Kim on the podcast.

“Haven’t waited for it. Wouldn’t wait for it. Won’t be listening. Pick. Someone. Worth. Listening. To,” one fan commented on Gwyneth’s post. “I thought goop was about wellness, holistic approaches… im confused,” wrote another fan.

So, although Bethenny is usually an army of one when it comes to her random Kardashian critiques, this time, she at least wasn’t alone with her complaints. But, either way, it’s hard to imagine Kim or Gwyneth taking any of this comment section feedback to heart.

[Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images]