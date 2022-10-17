Bethenny Frankel Isn’t Surprised That Kim Kardashians Was Booed At An NFL Game, Says “Those Fans Can’t Be Bought”

Bethenny Frankel is always dealing with some sort of crisis, even though her days on Real Housewives of New York are way in the rearview. Sure, she handles literal natural disasters with her charity work, but she’s also always in some drama online. These days, when she’s not giving half-baked opinions on pop culture happenings, she’s taking every possible moment she can to trash The Kardashians. It’s an interesting life choice for B, to say the least.

Bethenny has practically made a full-time job out of criticizing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family. She just doesn’t get that part of The Kardashians’ schtick is their nonsensical life choices. They don’t know how to be normal and no one really expects them to. We have all sort of learned to accept the ridiculousness for what it is a move on. It’s not like Kim Kardashian and her uber-famous fam are going anywhere anytime soon.

Even though Bethenny is obviously screaming to the void, it doesn’t mean she’ll stop. Her latest dig is toward Kimmy and her recent outing to a Los Angeles Rams football game. Kim was shown on the jumbotron and booed by the crowd. Bethenny immediately took to Twitter to attempt to say something deep about the whole thing, but essentially ended up looking parched for thirst.

According to Page Six, Bethenny tweeted that she wasn’t shocked that Kim got booed by NFL fans. She chalked it up to football being America’s pastime, whatever that has to do with anything. “The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought,” Bethenny tweeted. Girl, WHAT WAS THE REASON?

OK, first of all, saying that professional sports are so much more important than fashion seems like a missed comparison. In the grand scheme of things, both are huge businesses that don’t have much impact on the greater good of the world. Secondly, does Bethenny think all of the players and fans are the epitome of morality? We’ve all heard salacious stories about football players’ misdeeds in the past. Football fans don’t go to games to find perfect role models for their kids. They go to root for their team and, like Bethenny said, pass the time with something they enjoy. Kim just happened to be one of them that day, and some KUWTK haters took the opportunity to throw some shade.

One fan pointed out to Bethenny that she made her name the same way as the Kardashians — through reality TV. Bethenny pointed out that she didn’t get booed the last time she attended an NFL game. “So maybe I’m headed in the right direction,” Bethenny said. Does she really think the fan’s reaction to a celebrity at a game determines whether or not someone is a good role model? Bethenny’s been spending a little too much time on TikTok. Let’s not forget that Lisa Rinna considers Bethenny an idol, which I think is a lot more telling about her character than how NFL fans feel about her. If I had to guess, many football fans probably don’t even know who Bethenny is, unlike Kimmy K. But that’s just MY opinion, hunny.

[Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images]