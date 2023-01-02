Ciara Miller Says She Takes Back Her Comments About Olivia Flowers “100 Percent”

Ciara Miller must have been feeling charitable ahead of the holiday season. Following the finale episode of Winter House, which aired on December 15, 2022 Ciara attended Watch What Happens Live to engage in what I would call Bravo-community service. She mea culpa-ed and admitted fault in how she spoke on Austen Kroll’s most recent fling, Olivia Flowers.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, while reviewing the events of the most recent Winter House season, Andy Cohen asked Ciara a fan question about Olivia and Austen. “Do you think it was unfair to call Olivia a basic bitch when you were upset with Austen?” he read. “It seems harsh when she’s having her own thing with Austen.” Harsh? Maybe. True? Also maybe…

Ciara responded in agreement with the fan saying, “Totally.” She admitted that calling Olivia a basic bitch was too strong of a statement and said, “It came out of a place of rage. I never even meant to bring [Olivia] into it. I should not have said that,” Ciara added. She even went on to compliment Austen’s latest conquest saying, “I think she’s lovely.” Where’s Andy’s corny “say something nice” challenge when we need it?

“I take it back 100 percent,” Ciara concluded. She explained that she was “just firing off on all cylinders on that idiot.” I think we can all agree the idiot in question here is Austen. And as far as Ciara and Austen’s relationship? They’re done for real for real.

“I’ve never been more finished, more done in my life,” Ciara announced when Andy asked whether she still has any feelings for the Trop-Hop-Flop. “Wrap it up with a bow,” she said. It seems this is just another love-triangle in Austen’s rear-view.

Back in November, Olivia admitted that several people took time out of their day to warn her against dating Austen in any serious capacity. She acknowledged his ongoing relationship with Ciara during Winter House filming, and said, “I know that [Austen and Ciara] had some unfinished business.” She added, “It sounds like they had a conversation that needed to be had, and I think when that was reached it was still early on in the stage with Austen and I. … I didn’t feel like I had the grounds to be that upset by it.”

