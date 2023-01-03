Trustee Reveals How Erika Jayne’s LLC Allegedly Spent The $25 Million From Tom Girardi’s Firm

How to blow through $25 million? Considering the lifestyles of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems relatively easy. Problems only arise when the ownership of that money comes into question. And Erika Jayne has been fighting a $25 million lawsuit since last summer regarding the money her company, EJ Global, allegedly received from ex-Tom Girardi’s former legal firm.

The dismantled Girardi Keese law firm is currently in a bankruptcy lawsuit under the supervision of a trustee. The trustee followed “fraudulent transfers” in the amount of $25,592,261.26 to Erika’s company EJ Global and brought a lawsuit against her.

In a recent update by RealityBlurb!, criminal defense and civil litigation attorney Ronald Richards revealed a detailed spending report of the $25 million in question. Erika is not one of Ronald’s fans. As we scan the expenses, keep in mind that Erika’s legal team maintains that the reality star should be absolved from paying back the funds.

The six-page document spans the years between 2008 and 2020. All of Erika’s alleged splurges during that twelve year period are listed as the “Summary of Net Payments Charged to EJ Global Receivable Account.”

Ronald shared the document on his social media on December 23, 2022. “We have attached the list and breakdown of the $25,000,000 that was spent on Erika, her career, and her lifestyle,” Ronald wrote. “The Trustee has also deposed her. We will post the lawsuits when they are done being processed.” He continued, “As an adjunct to yesterday’s filings, numerous new lawsuits are being filed against some of Erika´s vendors. We deposed her on them and now the Trustee is going to try and get the money returned. They will hopefully cooperate and provide information regarding these expenses,” Ronald added.

The investments that went into Erika’s career and lifestyle included, travel services, talent agencies, photographers, production companies, and hair/glam (of course.) The notorious American Express payment topped the list at $14,259,012.84. Talent agency, McDonald Selznick Associates, received $1,532,774.88 of the $25 million. An unknown recipient was paid $1,417,587.50. Paradigm Management Services, LLC, which is a healthcare company, got a $1,260,000 payout. The Hollywood Reporter received $13,360 while the franchise tax board was paid $3,256.96. The Secretary of State received $80.06, while the lowest payment of $66.00 went to Los Angeles’ Office of Finance.

At the time Erika was hit with the lawsuit, her legal team made a statement to Page Six regarding the expenditures. “[Erika] never had and does not have personal liability for any debts or obligations of EJ Global LLC, period,” the statement read.

Erika’s attorney labeled the entire enterprise as “malicious” and a “reckless publicity grab” by the trustee.

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM]