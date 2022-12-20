Erika Jayne Is Deposed In $25 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit Over Tom Girardi’s Finances

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is still dealing with lawsuits from every side. Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling settlement funds from his legal clients.

The Girardi-Keese law firm was forced into bankruptcy, and according to the trustee, owes out $517 million in financial claims.

Erika filed for divorce from her husband. Tom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is living in a senior care facility.

Meanwhile, poor Erika was ordered to turn over her $1.4 million earrings so that they could be auctioned off to repay Tom’s victims. Erika fought tooth and nail to keep those earrings. Why? That is so weird.

Her RHOBH co-stars didn’t understand why Erika refused to part with the jewelry. Or show sympathy for the victims. In October 2022, a judge ordered that the earrings be auctioned off.

The “Pretty Mess” singer was sued by the bankruptcy trustee for $25 million in August of 2021. The lawsuit accused Erika of being aware that money was being taken from Girardi-Keese to fund her extravagant lifestyle.

According to Radar Online, Erika was deposed in the case. The trustee for the Girardi-Keese bankruptcy informed the court of the deposition. “The [trustee] has deposed [Jayne]. No other depositions have been taken or noticed,” the trustee stated in court documents obtained by Radar Online.

The trustee claimed that Girardi-Keese spent $14 million on the American Express bill for Erika’s company, EJ Global. Erika has denied any knowledge of Tom’s alleged crimes, and has moved to dismiss the case. Both parties are now preparing for trial. Erika has opted for a jury trial.

But Erika has some other bad news to digest. Her earrings were recently sold at auction for $250k. Sorry, girl. That is much less than I expected. And Erika was recently slapped with a $2.2 million tax lien.

Erika’s fate on RHOBH is also up in the air since the franchise is taking a “pause” after an intense season.

TELL US- SHOULD ERIKA BE FIRED FROM RHOBH? WILL SHE SETTLE THE LAWSUIT, OR GO TO TRIAL? ARE YOU SURPRISED THE EARRINGS DIDN’T SELL FOR MORE MONEY?

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]