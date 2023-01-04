Ryan Seacrest Says He Was Ignored By Andy Cohen During Sober New Year’s Eve Broadcast

I need to know what in the hell is going on between talk show extraordinaire Ryan Seacrest and the King of Bravo, Andy Cohen. These two have been sniping at each other since fire was discovered and I for one would like to know why.

Is this a case of two virile males in the wild of the entertainment industry vying for the top spot? And for the sake of argument, what is the top spot as far as Andy and Ryan are concerned? Are they jealous of each other or is this healthy competition in the work place? You don’t know. And I don’t know. But Andy and Ryan both know and it doesn’t look like their beef will end in the near future.

According to Page Six, Ryan is butthurt because Andy straight up ignored him during their dual New Year’s Eve broadcasts in the Big Apple. Then Ryan cried about it the next morning to co-host and Andy’s best friend, Kelly Ripa. Ryan, are you gonna be okay? Boys, do we need to schedule a supervised playdate to smooth things over?

During Tuesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, poor Ryan went over the situation again, for probably the 894th time that day. “It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson [Cooper] and Andy,” Ryan explained to Kelly. “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention,” he added.

Was Ryan expecting a personal thank you from Andy and Anderson for being a tattle tale after his feelings got hurt? Are we back in 7th grade because I am confused here. Then Ryan advised Kelly he WAVED to Andy and Anderson who completely denied his existence. The audacity! “I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show,” the ignored host said.

Someone get this man a copy of Mean Girls immediately. “And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice. Andy did not turn around,” said a shunned and devastated Ryan. I feel like Ryan has been in the business long enough to know who is petty and who is not. Meanwhile, Kelly is trying to stifle a yawn and get on with her day.

She did, however, try to run interference for her BFF. Kelly attempted to soothe Ryan by saying the Watch What Happens Live host made an effort to say hello. “That’s not true. He [Andy] said he was trying to get your attention,” Kelly responded. What she left out was that Andy was trying to get Ryan’s attention by manically waving his middle finger around in the air exclaiming, “watch the birdie!” at the top of his lungs. Just kidding. Now I don’t know if Ryan copped a job Andy wanted or maybe a sweater was on sale at Barney’s that Ryan scooped before Andy could get there, but to deny tension between these two gentlemen would be a disservice to the man who encourages women to fight as his career.

During the 2022 NYE festivities, Andy’s indulgence in liquid courage invited him to say on air, “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.” Andy’s remarks got him slapped by the network after they went viral and he was heavily encouraged to issue an apology.

Ryan then went on a mission to prohibit alcohol from the NYE production sites to prevent Andy from being a meanie weenie to him ever again. As a result, CNN said NO DRINKS FOR YOU to the on-air talent for the 2023 broadcast. WELL, this has been a journey. I hope these two distinguished gentlemen can get it together and find a way to work it out. If not, perhaps someone could pitch a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip type of show for trifling hosts.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK ANDY WAS BEING IMMATURE? ARE YOU TEAM RYAN, TEAM ANDY, OR TEAM NO ONE? DOES RYAN NEED TO GET OVER HIMSELF?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]