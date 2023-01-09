Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Whitney Rose Seemingly Shades Jen Shah’s Sentencing

Now for the reactions. After Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for fraud on January 6, 2023, it was inevitable that her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars would weigh in. Especially after the wild season we’ve been watching with Jen’s erratic emotions and hot temper towards her castmates.

The infamous Jen flaunted her ill-gotten gains before her televised arrest on Season 2. She continued to proclaim her innocence until reality hit her square, and then remorse became the emotion du jour. Jen, understandably, was buckling under the pressure on Season 3, and took her emotions out on the group.

Page Six reported that Whitney Rose is the first RHOSLC housewife to take a public swipe at her former co-star. She took to her social media to share pictures of her recent visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Julia Fox.

The Wild Rose beauty founder captioned it with, “Season 3 of RHOSLC was a lot and very heavy. Wrapping it with such a fun show was the perfect send off to a difficult season. The darkness is gone, lightness is upon us.”

Without naming names, the intention was made clear, especially with the timing of the post being mere hours after Jen’s sentencing in New York. With incarceration ahead of her, one can presume that Jen will not be re-appearing on RHOSLC.

Whitney’s followers were quick to comment. One wrote, “The darkness was just sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.” Another added, “The darkness is gone is really sending me [laughing emoji], the shade is real (and hilarious!).”

But Whitney wasn’t done yet. The reality star then posted a selfie to her Instagram Story. She was pictured in her car, busting out a cheeky smile. “What a day…” she captioned the pic.

And who could blame Whitney for enjoying some retribution? Fraud charges aside, the 36-year-old had some of her own beef with Jen. Jen had previously accused Whitney of having connections to a Capital rioter, something she adamantly denied. Not only that, cast mate Lisa Barlow jumped in to suggest Amerca’s newest felon focus on actual legal issues.

But all Jen’s drama on RHOSLC will pale in comparison to 6.5 years in federal prison for defrauding the elderly out of millions of dollars. True reality has finally hit home for the mother of two. She made a public apology after the hearing.

“I am profoundly and deeply sorry,” Jen sobbed as she faced her husband Sharrieff Shah and sons Sharrieff Shah Jr. and Omar Shah in court. To her victims, Jen admitted her actions went “against” the “humility and loyalty and respect” that she claimed she had. Jen concluded by admitting that she “hurt innocent people.”

Jen is due to report to prison on February 17, 2023.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF WHITNEY’S SHADE? HOW DO YOU THINK JEN’S OTHER CO-STARS WILL REACT? WILL YOU WATCH RHOSLC WITHOUT JEN?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]