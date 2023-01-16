Lenny Hochstein Has An “Open Mind” About Getting Married Again; Lenny Says His Divorce From Lisa Hochstein Hasn’t “Soured” His Opinion On Marriage

Maybe the only thing that the ladies of Real Housewives of Miami can all agree on is that Lenny Hochstein is the absolute worst. The way he dumped Lisa Hochstein and moved on to a new woman (who seems to be a Lisa fan) without batting an eyelash is horrifying.

Lenny’s delusional antics just continue to make everyone and their mother (no literally, even his own mother is #TeamLisa) question the sanctity of marriage. But apparently, one person who still has an open mind about heading to the altar again seems to be LENNY. You really can’t make this stuff up.

Lenny can’t help but speak to every press outlet to trash his ex-wife by utilizing his RHOM notoriety as a jumping platform. Pathetic doesn’t even begin to describe it. It’s amazing he finds the time for so many interviews when he’s not parading his new girlfriend around town and rubbing it in Lisa’s face. Anyway, Lenny spoke to US Weekly and had the audacity to say he isn’t opposed to being someone’s husband again. The absolute nerve.

Despite all of his sinister digs at Lisa, Lenny apparently isn’t “soured at all” about the sanctity of marriage. He chalked up the divorce to a classic case of things not working out. Yeah, if you can call his midlife crisis that. “I have an open mind with everything,” Lenny said about the idea of him getting married again. However, he added that he’s neither open to it nor against it, whatever that means. No wonder Lisa had a tough time communicating with this nonsense.

It’s extra gross because you know that Lenny absolutely loves how much this is torturing Lisa. In fact, his sidekick Katharina Mazepa is probably living for it, too. It’s textbook lame. Let’s pray that most women in the future check the receipts before committing to Lenny after all of this nonsense. It’s hard to imagine who in their right mind would want to jump into planning a wedding with a flake like Lenny after his track record.

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]