Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Exposed For Liking Family Photos Of Lenny And Lisa Hochstein In 2021; Lisa Says Katharina Has Been Liking Her Photos For More Than 2 Years

Real Housewives of Miami is consuming way too much of my headspace these days. I can’t help it — I’m obsessed. Thursdays just don’t come fast enough. Obviously, the drama between Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein is at the forefront of everything. The pair are currently undergoing one of the messiest divorces I’ve seen in a long time. Lenny has absolutely no shame in humiliating the mother of his children in public. It makes me feel horrible for Lisa, but I can’t say I hate watching it all unfold. I’m a messy b who loves drama. Sorry not sorry.

Lisa isn’t holding back either. The RHOM star is exposing Lenny for what he is — the absolute worst. His own mom doesn’t even back him up. She didn’t hold back in posting a video of Lenny parading his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa around a Miami nightclub in front of his barely ex-wife. His girlfriend is revealing she’s just as pathetic as Lenny by attempting to expose Lisa as the bad guy in all of this. Nonetheless, Lisa is clapping back at the “sore loser” and Katharina is being exposed as the RHOM fan she is.

Instagram account @rhom.peacock did some digging to reveal that Katharina liked a family holiday picture of Lisa, Lenny, and their children back in 2021 (via Page Six). “It appears that side piece has been lurking for a while,” the caption read. You can say that again. Katharina, trying to take advantage of her 15 seconds of fame, of course, responded to Page Six’s inquiry about her being exposed. Apparently, she claims she and Lisa had mutually followed one another because they would hang out in the “same social circle.” Yeah, the circle of women Lenny invited over to gawk at during parties he made Lisa host. It’s so gross to think about.

Katharina might not think it’s that crazy, but everyone else does. She’s still trying to cry that Lisa is a bully. Meanwhile, we all are still thinking about the video of her licking her lips in response to Lisa approaching Lenny at a club. Try again, side piece.

Lisa brought out her inner messy Larsa Pippen and commented on the original Instagram post with more tea. She claims that Katharina only stopped following her a few months back, likely well into her relationship with Lisa’s husband. “There’s so many more this person has liked for over 2 years on both of our accounts,” Lisa’s comment reads. SHARE THE SCREENSHOTS, GIRL. Even if Lisa leaves it at that, it’s not like any of the RHOM fans take Katharina seriously anyway. It’s just funny that Katharina thinks she’s won — as if Lenny is some sort of prize instead of nothing more than an adult child.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Daly/Peacock]