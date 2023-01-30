Kenya Moore Says She’s “Come A Long Way” After Being Abandoned By Her Mom

I’m a Kenya Moore stan. Send me all the hate in the comments you want. Kenya is the moment. Do a rewatch and try to appreciate how she is so adept in bringing the drama. She snoops out the goss, and holds her own whenever necessary. No doubt her difficult childhood and early life played a role in her ability to bob and weave through the Real Housewives of Atlanta dymanics. What more do you want on your reality TV screens?
In a preview for FOX’s boot camp-style reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Kenya spoke about the issues she had with her biological mother in the past. According to People, Kenya is hopeful in healing the wounds of her own childhood for her daughter’s benefit.
“I think I’ve come a long way from where I used to be,” Kenya said. “My daughter, she’s 3, and she’s just the world to me. I had her very late in life, but I wanted to be the type of mom to my daughter that I never had.”
RELATED: Kenya Moore Slams Vicki Gunvalson As “A Bully” Who Should “Stay On Pause” From Bravo
On the Special Forces show, Kenya is hooded and brought into an interrogation room to be questioned about her “angry, aggressive, petty, vindictive” RHOA personality. She defends her persona, saying that her upbringing left her with feeling “like I always have a target on my back.”
Said Kenya, “I had teenage parents. My mom didn’t want to have me, so my grandmother asked if she could have me. After that, my mother kind of pretended that she never had a child. It just got worse and worse,” she added.
In 2016, Kenya shared some heart-wrenching moments written about in her memoir. One took place when she was 4-years-old, and waiting for a phone call from her biological mother. Kenya thought her mother would tell her she made a mistake by giving her away, and that she would want her daughter to come back home. Instead, Kenya listened to her mother say over the receiver, “I am not your mother. You can never call me your mother and you can’t come over here anymore.”
Kenya admitted on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, “I was just angry.” And who could blame her.
Shout out to Kenya while she continues to openly work her way through her trauma while raising a daughter of her own. Now if only we could find a way to fix her picker.
TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING KENYA ON SPECIAL FORCES? ANY ADVICE FOR HER WHILE SHE CONTINUES TO HEAL AND RAISE A CHILD?
[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images]