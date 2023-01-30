Kenya Moore Says She’s “Come A Long Way” After Being Abandoned By Her Mom

I’m a Kenya Moore stan. Send me all the hate in the comments you want. Kenya is the moment. Do a rewatch and try to appreciate how she is so adept in bringing the drama. She snoops out the goss, and holds her own whenever necessary. No doubt her difficult childhood and early life played a role in her ability to bob and weave through the Real Housewives of Atlanta dymanics. What more do you want on your reality TV screens?

In a preview for FOX’s boot camp-style reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Kenya spoke about the issues she had with her biological mother in the past. According to People, Kenya is hopeful in healing the wounds of her own childhood for her daughter’s benefit.

“I think I’ve come a long way from where I used to be,” Kenya said. “My daughter, she’s 3, and she’s just the world to me. I had her very late in life, but I wanted to be the type of mom to my daughter that I never had.”

RELATED: Kenya Moore Slams Vicki Gunvalson As “A Bully” Who Should “Stay On Pause” From Bravo

On the Special Forces show, Kenya is hooded and brought into an interrogation room to be questioned about her “angry, aggressive, petty, vindictive” RHOA personality. She defends her persona, saying that her upbringing left her with feeling “like I always have a target on my back.”