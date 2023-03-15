Summer House Season 7 Episode 5 Recap: Fragile Fairytales

“Kyle, you’re screaming into an abyss, no one hears you.” What a perfect way to start this week’s episode of Summer House. Tensions are high all around. And Kyle Cooke may be mid-tantrum in defense of his wife, but a lot of what he’s saying isn’t wrong. The vast majority, in fact.

Just look at what got him riled up in the first place: Danielle Olivera may have stirred the pot by taking a dig at Amanda Batula during last week’s sleepover, but it was really her doing Lindsay Hubbard’s dirty work. Either way, everything is now out on the table. And the fallout could be radioactive.

Fight Or Flight

The next morning, the weight of the fight is still lingering in the air. You can feel it in every single rotating bedroom. Kyle feels bad that he’s once again at odds with Carl Radke. Danielle feels bad she made Amanda cry. Lindsay feels like every issue is being pinned on her. And no one knows how to move forward.

But just as the rest of the housemates are tiptoeing out of their rooms for another day of drama, Lindsay and Carl decide to cut bait and leave the Hamptons early. They barely even bother telling Danielle they’re leaving. Carl is trying to take the high road because he doesn’t want to make things any worse with his best friend. But it means everyone’s leaving the Hamptons without closure. Hey, at least Danielle pulled Amanda into a closet to apologize for her part in the mess. (PS, farewell sweet Andrea Denver, we miss you already.)

Big Taurus Energy

During the week, newbies Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher get together for a game of tennis. Danielle, who seems to remain the only veteran in the house invested in filming with the newcomers and making them feel welcome, is also there. And we meet Gabby’s sister, also named Danielle, who happens to be the more successful of the Prescod sisters. Last fall, she published her debut memoir, TOKEN BLACK GIRL. In February, she made her debut on the TODAY Show and she boasts major main character energy on social media.

The mid-week check-in gives us some more insight into Gabby’s life. She’s admittedly co-dependent with her sister. She works in fashion, but got fired from her last job as fashion director for a major (and majorly toxic, apparently) magazine. NDAs were involved. And now she’s on the cusp of landing another job, but pulled between two different options and doesn’t know which to choose.

Heavy Pours & High Standards

After a sweet scene between Carl and his mom (we love Sharon!), it’s time to head back to the Hamptons. And hallelujah, Paige DeSorbo is finally back after being absent for last week’s blowout. The weekend kicks off with most of the girls — and Chris Leoni in a weird pageboy hat — catching up on their respective dating lives as quintessential singles in the city. All over giant glasses of rosé in the backyard, of course.

Samantha may be having another boy come to the Hamptons this weekend. Chris can’t find anyone worth taking on a second date. And when Gabby tries to recount writing off a guy she met during the week because he’s a Taurus, everyone jumps in to question why she’s so inherently closed off. The newbie sees herself as anything but, but the conversation leads to some weird energy between her and Ciara Miller. Watch this space, Good Vibe Tribe.

Babe!

The party gets interrupted by Lindsay and Carl’s arrival. But the vibes remain high and fairly carefree. Especially since Kyle and Amanda are at a family reunion and won’t be back until the following day. So to take advantage of the good feeling, the rest of the roommates decide to spend the night going out to a club. And would you look at that, it’s even one they have permission to film in!

Everyone’s having a good night — even Danielle and Ciara are dancing and bonding instead of chucking wine glasses at each other’s chests! But Carl and Lindsay insist on completely isolating themselves from the rest of the group, standing off alone, getting lovey-dovey, and packing on the PDA. Danielle admits via confessional that there are times she’s started feeling excluded from her besties’ love bubble. Needless to say, this new dynamic isn’t going to end well for anyone.

Cracking The Code

The next day, it’s time for Gabby to host her Studio Fifty Forest party. Which is great in theory, but the newcomer doesn’t seem to know how to…plan a party. She didn’t think about needing to serve guests food. Or drinks. And in fact, she’d rather just get someone else to decorate the whole thing. After being enlisted to help set up, Ciara and Mya Allen confide in one another Gabby remains a bit of a superficial, privileged enigma to them both. (Read as: we’re not sure if we like the new girl?)

Meanwhile, the conversation between the other girls turns to, what else? The other enigma that is Carl and Lindsay’s relationship. Danielle is still baffled that her BFF was totally fine with Carl not jumping in to fight Kyle during last week’s argument. And she finally decides to crack open pandora’s box about what she really thinks of her besties’ romance. Are they moving too fast? Absolutely. Is Danielle comfortable with the whole thing? Not at all. In fact, the word she uses to describe their relationship is “fragile.” So…that can’t be good.

