Paige DeSorbo Updates Summer House Fans About Status Of Her Long-Distance Relationship With Craig Conover

The Summer House and Southern Charm cast universe is basically one incestuous pool of past and current romances. It’s probably easier to name the people on either cast that Austen Kroll hasn’t at least tried to get with than the other way around. As some of the Bravolebs grow up a bit, it also means that some couples are going the distance.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are gearing up to be the next major royal wedding among the Good Vibe Tribe. And if you asked Sewing King Craig Conover, he’d add himself and Paige DeSorbo in line for the altar.

Paige and Craig are the couple we didn’t see coming. Sure, they make sense on paper, but the interactions we’ve seen between them on camera aren’t always promising. There are a lot of unanswered questions about their future.

One is whether or not Craig is going to get down on one knee before the end of 2023. However, an almost bigger question remains whether or not they will stop being long-distance anytime soon.

RELATED: Lindsay Hubbard And Danielle Olivera Confirm Major Falling Out On Summer House Season 7

Paige is a New York girl. She loves wearing black and telling people her feelings straight up. Craigy, on the other hand, has an established business and personal life in Charleston. It’s truly a toss-up as to which one would be the one to make the big move to live with the other. Paige recently spoke to Reality Blurb! about the status of her complicated relationship dynamics.

While most people in long-distance relationships count down the days until they can move in with their partner, Paige likes the groove of going back and forth. “I think people assume that because we are long-distance, we don’t see each other a lot,” Paige explained. “Fortunately, we are able to travel back and forth to one another easily.”

While Paige loves the consistent vacations out of New York, she said there’s “nothing I love more” than coming back home. Good for them, but this is reading red flag to me. Craig is obviously full speed ahead in their relationship, whether or not he’s clued Paige in on his plans. Paige is an independent woman who obviously loves a break from her BF, but who knows if that’s the makings of a happily ever after. Sometimes, I wonder if Craige likes the idea of being a Bravo power couple more than the reality. But what do I know about their intimate relationship?

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT PAIGE AND CRAIG LIKE BEING LONG-DISTANCE? DO YOU THINK SHE’LL EVER MOVE TO CHARLESTON OR VICE VERSA?

[Photo Credit: Sasha Israel/Bravo]