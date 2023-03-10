Kyle Cooke Claims He And Carl Radke’s Friendship Will “Be Good” Despite Ongoing Summer House Drama

Vanderpump Rules drama may be dominating the Bravo universe, but Summer House is a close second. We’re in the midst of viewing Season 7 and all is not well amongst the Good Vibes Tribe. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship is wreaking havoc across the Hamptons. Thankfully, we had a guest appearance from Andrea Denver in the latest episode that provided some much-needed Italian reprieve.

Lindsay and Carl are full-speed ahead to the altar, but it’s unclear if Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula will even make the wedding guest list. Everyone is fighting and it’s not fun like summer should be. Carl and Kyle’s issues stray well beyond friendship considering their professional relationship at LoverBoy. Carl finally quit the job after a rocky few months that included Kyle publically calling out his addiction struggles. Not fun, Kyle.

Kyle has made HubbHouse Public Enemy No. 1 on Summer House. Despite his vitriol for Carl’s fiancée, Kyle recently spoke to Bravo’s The Daily Dish and ensured he’s not worried about the future of their friendship. Um, maybe he shouldn’t speak so soon. “We’re friends. It’s gonna be hard to relive all of it, but I think both of us are very supportive of the journey,” Kyle said. No word on what Carl thinks about this.

Kyle also recently shared a selfie with Carl on Instagram Stories to further prove to Summer House fans that all is well. He wrote a lengthy caption about the tension that reality TV drama adds to a friendship, from social media fights to confessional shade. “So in a weird way I just wanted you all to know that [Carl] and I are watching this season together as friends and learning a lot about ourselves and one another in the process,” Kyle wrote. “We’ll be good. I love this guy.” Hopefully, it’s true that their friendship will survive. It’s hard not to be skeptical about how Carl and Kyle will make it work when Kyle is the most vocal of the Anti-Lindsay club. Hey, stranger things have happened.

RELATED: Summer House Star Mya Allen Blasts Ex Oliver Gray For “Faking” Who He Was; Did Not See “Red Flags”

Kyle and Carl might have hope for reconciliation, but HubbHouse and Danielle Olivera might not be ready to say the same. The two best buds are also in a battle that’s fueled by Lindsay and Carl’s all-encompassing relationship. Let’s hope they don’t reach the point of no return and can turn a new leaf like Carl and Kyle, even though I think everyone should just hold their breath for the upcoming reunion. If #Scandoval has taught us anything, it’s how quickly things can change.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE KYLE AND CARL’S FRIENDSHIP WILL SURVIVE SEASON 7? WHAT DO YOU THINK CARL THINKS OF KYLE’S DISLIKE OF LINDSAY?

[Photo by: Sean Zanni/Bravo]