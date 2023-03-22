Summer House’s Ciara Miller Is Now A Victoria’s Secret Model

Make way, everyone! Bravo stars are here, and they are not messing around. For those of you who keep up with Summer House and Winter House, you’ll be excited to hear this news. Ciara Miller, who we met in 2021, is now the first Bravo star to model for Victoria’s Secret.

That’s right. We’re stanning former Miss USAs and Grammy winners. And now, VS models. That list would include Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss. Sounds like an iconic lineup to me.

The reality star shines in the company’s latest spread modeling robes, athletic wear, and undergarments. “It’s been a dream for as long as I can remember to work for Victoria’s Secret,” the 27-year-old told Page Six.

Good for you, Ciara! It’s about d–mn time you receive your flowers. If you watch Summer House, you’re likely familiar with Ciara’s story. Although she works as an ICU nurse, the Atlanta native has been posing in front of a camera since age 15. Actually, it’s been a solid support for her through the years.

“I put myself through nursing school working as a model, so it’s always been a positive venture for me,” Ciara said. “Of course working as a Victoria’s Secret model is the ultimate goal!”

Ciara added that she was “thoroughly shocked” seeing herself on the lingerie giant’s website. She said, “It was such a beautiful day on set, and the crew was mostly made up of women, and they were empowering and made me feel so comfortable.”

Although the Bravolebrity has accomplished part of her goal, she’s still reaching for the stars. Ciara says she would “love to walk” in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The show returns to TV later this year. Until then, she’s happy to play around in her yoga pants and VS corsets.

“I’m so honored that they believe in me to be a model, and I’m proud to share the brand with my audience,” Ciara said. In fact, she showed off some Victoria’s Secret products on her Instagram.

[Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo]