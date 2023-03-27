Former Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Prison Sentance Reduced By One Year

It’s Shah-demption! Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is currently serving a 6.5 year prison sentence for telemarking fraud. She reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas on February 17, 2023 to begin her incarceration.

People reported that Jen is now scheduled to be released on August 30, 2028. This is according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database. The date is a full year earlier than the 6.5 years sentenced.

“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole. She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her,” Jen’s rep said in a statement to the outlet.

It’s another milestone in Jen’s legal journey, which started with her arrest in March 2021. Her assistant, Stuart Smith, was picked up at the same time for his role in the telemarketing scam.

Both Stuart and Jen became household names after appearing on RHOSLC together. Long gone are the days when Stuart would pick up feminine hygiene products for his boss.

Both parties originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and money laundering. A judge denied Jen’s request for dismissal of the charges in August 2021.

However, as the case progressed Stuart changed his plea to guilty in November 2021. Jen followed suit in July 2022. It came as a great shock to her RHOSLC co-stars, especially her ride-or-die former bestie, Heather Gay.

At the time of her sentencing in January 2023, Jen made a statement addressing her victims. “I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” she said. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

Jen’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry mimicked her client’s sentiment in a prior statement to People. According to her attorney, Jen is “determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted.”

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding,” the statement continued. “She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community.”

The statement concluded, “Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others.”

It’s questionable whether shortening an already lax prison sentence will make “restitution” for Jen’s wrong-doings. For her part, Jen has released two diary entries on her social media. The writings detail her experience in prison.

