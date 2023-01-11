Teresa Giudice Says She “Can’t Relate” To Jen Shah’s Prison Sentencing

Even though Teresa Giudice went “away” to camp for a little under a year, she’s making sure fans know she and Jen Shah are NOT the same. Now that Jen from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for defrauding the elderly and stealing millions many fans have been trying to compare her sentencing to Teresas; however, the two are vastly different.

Page Six reported that Teresa weighed in on Jen’s sentence on her podcast, Namaste B$tches. Teresa said, “I can’t relate to that [Shah’s sentencing,] because I would never do something like that, you know?” Tre and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, were sentenced to prison sentences for their own fraud case. Their legal issues were showcased in-depth on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, making some of the earlier seasons of RHONJ the best the Housewives franchise has seen yet.

Teresa explained that she went to prison for signing papers her then-husband used to commit fraud. Teresa maintained although she took accountability for her role, she was unaware of what Joe was doing. “Listen, it’s sad, [but] like, I wouldn’t steal anybody’s money,” she said. “I would not do that. I would never do that, that’s so bad.”

Teresa continued, “But when you’re stealing [from] people, and the kids could read this, and they’re like, ‘Mom, well why’d you do this?’ Like what do you say to your kids to that?”

The Housewives OG admitted being compared to Jen “bothers” her because she was “innocent.” She added she “just signed papers that Joe told me to sign.”

Joe has also taken accountability for his role in their legal case and for sending Teresa to prison–ultimately causing her to lose time with her late mother and father. Thankfully, Teresa has been able to put her time behind bars behind her and can move forward with her new marriage to Luis Ruelas and create even stronger bonds with her kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres February 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]