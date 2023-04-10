Bravo Reportedly Reviving RHONY: Legacy As Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Style Show With Ramona Singer

Buckle up for another ride on the Ramona-coaster! Real Housewives of New York’s “Legacy” spinoff may be moving forward after all. While it doesn’t look like Jill Zarin will be a part of the cast, RHONY original Ramona Singer is supposedly going to join the ladies. Original plans for a full season of Real Housewives remain stalled. Instead, Bravo is looking to create a Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip type of series. Ramona’s retirement didn’t last long.

According to Page Six, sources claimed that Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have been offered a spot on the show. Former RHONY cast members Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley have also been approached. Contracts were reportedly sent out but are still awaiting signatures. Bravo execs will be hoping they don’t play hardball, like Jill!

Ramona was never originally going to be a part of the RHONY: Legacy cast. Former star Eboni K. Williams quoted Ramona a couple of months back, and said Ramona’s statement of her time having “come and gone” was “accurate.” It seems the casting team and Ramona had a change of heart, and that may all be down to “thirsty” Jill. Or maybe Luann asked for her sparring partner to return.

This seems like a small cast, so I wouldn’t be surprised if more names were added in the coming weeks. Personally, I think the Legacy ship has already sailed, and the concept should stay on pause.

Ramona has been involved in some pretty heavy drama both on and off the show. Bringing her back seems like rewarding bad behavior. There is fun drama, and then there is “PLEASE STOP” drama. Ramona in recent years seems to fall forever within the latter. It’s probably for the best for everyone that she stays away from reality TV.

[Photo Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo]